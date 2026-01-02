Pee Dee IceCats Host Danbury Hat Tricks January 2

Published on January 2, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Last time out

The Hat Tricks' losing streak extended to six games after their 4-1 loss to the Pee Dee IceCats on Wednesday.

The IceCats opened the scoring in the second period with back-to-back goals in quick succession. Pee Dee forward Trevor Lord netted his team-leading 16th goal of the season with 11:00 showing on the clock, and just over a minute later, former Hat Trick forward, Dzianis Zaichyk, made it 2-0 at the 9:54 mark.

Danbury's only goal of the night came at 3:08 in the second frame, when Hat Tricks captain Jonny Ruiz put a slapshot past IceCats goalie Ricardo Gonzalez to make it 2-1.

Pee Dee defenseman Konstantin Chernyuk opened the third period, scoring at 17:04 to put the IceCats up 3-1. Zaichyk's second of the night, with under a minute to go, sealed the game up 4-1.

Here are some observations:

Danbury continues to struggle scoring first

Once again, the Hat Tricks failed to score the opening goal and fell behind 1-0 when Pee Dee opened the scoring midway through the second period. A second IceCats goal shortly after made it 2-0, forcing Danbury to play from behind as Pee Dee dictated the pace.

On their six-game skid, the Hat Tricks have only scored the opening goal once, on Dec. 27 against the Port Huron Prowlers.

At this point in the season, scoring first matters for Danbury. Early deficits have forced the Hat Tricks to chase games recently, leaving little margin for error for a roster still finding its footing. Falling behind also allows opponents to control the tempo, dictating play and making it harder for Danbury to regain momentum.

Danbury tested by out-of-division foe

This was only the second time the Hat Tricks played a non-Empire Division team this season, after their 4-3 victory over the Twin City Thunderbirds on Nov. 28.

Facing a Continental Division opponent, Danbury fell 4-1 to the IceCats. The Hat Tricks trailed 2-0 early and struggled to generate offense, recording just seven shots on goal in the first period and three in the third.

Games against unfamiliar opponents provided a clear look at the team's early-season challenges. Danbury struggled to establish leads and set up in the offensive zone, highlighting areas that will need improvement in upcoming contests.

Head-to-head

Tonight's game is the second meeting of the season between the Hat Tricks and the IceCats. Danbury lost the first matchup on Wednesday, falling 4-1 to Pee Dee.

The Hat Tricks trailed early and were unable to generate consistent offense, recording single-digit shots in the opening and closing periods. The loss gives the IceCats a 1-0 lead in the season series.

Last season, when the franchise played as the Venom, Danbury went 8-3 against them, including a 5-4 victory in the most recent meeting before this season on March 19, 2025.

About the IceCats

With the win over the Hat Tricks, Pee Dee owns a 9-12-3-0 record and remains in fifth place in the Continental Division with 30 points, still tied with the fourth-place Thunderbirds.

With a goal last time out, Lord broke the tie with teammate Patriks Marcinkevics and now leads the IceCats with 16 goals. Marcinkevics continues to lead in points with 32 and assists with 17.

Hat Tricks headlines

Pee Dee roster includes three former Danbury players

Three players who began the 2025-26 season on Danbury's roster are now with Pee Dee. Forwards Zaichyk, Vadim Frolov, and defenseman Charlie Bedard have all appeared in games for the IceCats this season.

Zaichyk, who was traded to the Indiana Sentinels on Sep. 22 and then to Pee Dee on Nov. 19, has 7 points (3 G, 4 A) in 15 games with the IceCats.

Frolov, who was sent to Pee Dee on Dec. 17, has two assists in four games played for the IceCats. Bedard, who did not appear in a game for the Hat Tricks this season before being traded on Oct. 22, has four points (1 G, 3 A) in 20 games for the IceCats.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Jan. 2 (7:15 p.m.), and Saturday, Jan. 3 (7:15 p.m.) at the Florence Civic Center, against the PeeDee Ice Cats.







