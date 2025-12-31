Game Preview: Pee Dee IceCats Host Danbury Hat Tricks December 31

Last time out

The Hat Tricks fell 4-1 to their division rival, Port Huron, last Sunday.

After a scoreless opening period, the Prowlers struck first at 7:07 of the second when forward Vincent Dekumbis finished from the right circle. Port Huron added goals from defenseman Nicholas Favaro and forward Matt Graham later in the frame to carry a 3-0 lead into the third.

Hat Tricks leading scorer Alexander Legkov put Danbury on the board at 2:33 of the final period with an even-strength goal assisted by captain Jonny Ruiz. Still, the Prowlers answered less than three minutes later on a wraparound by forward Bobby Price to close out the Port Huron victory.

Here are some takeaways from the game:

Penalty kill shows bounce-back

Despite back-to-back losses, Danbury's penalty kill has responded over the last two games and was a bright spot in Sunday's loss. The Hat Tricks killed off all 14 penalty minutes, including eight in the first period, highlighted by a successful five-on-three kill against the Prowlers.

The clean performance followed the previous game, when Danbury killed off all 12 penalty minutes, giving the Hat Tricks two straight games without allowing a power-play goal.

Ideally, Danbury would avoid accumulating double-digit penalty minutes, but the ability to kill off opposing power plays could help the team in the second half of the season.

Prowlers' second-period surge proves costly for Hat Tricks

Port Huron scored with succession in the second frame, netting three goals in a 7:52 span. Dekumbis opened the scoring at 7:07, followed by Favaro at 11:18 and Graham at 14:59 to give the Prowlers a 3-0 lead.

The quick stretch of goals left Danbury facing a deficit it could not overcome, as Legkov's early third-period goal and a push from the Hat Tricks fell short before Price's goal sealed the 4-1 loss.

Head-to-head

Tonight's game is the first matchup between Danbury and the IceCats this season. The Hat Tricks last faced the franchise when it played as HC Venom out of Poughkeepsie, New York, in the 2024-25 season.

Danbury went 8-3 against the Venom last season, winning the series by a combined score of 59-36, including a 5-4 victory in their most recent meeting on March 19, 2025.

About the IceCats

Pee Dee sits in fifth place in the Continental Division with an 8-12-3-0 record. The IceCats have 27 points, tied with the Twin City Thunderbirds and 16 points behind the third-place Columbus River Dragons.

Last time out, Pee Dee dropped a 3-1 decision to fellow Continental Division team the Athens Rock Lobsters.

The IceCats are led offensively by forward Patriks Marcinkevics, who tops the team with 32 points, leads in goals, and also paces the club with 17 assists, giving Danbury a key player to contain when they hit the road Wednesday.

PeeDee also features two key players who were previously with the Hat Tricks themselves, in Vadim Frolov and Charlie Bedard. This is the first time Frolov and Bedard will face their previous team.

Hat Tricks headlines

Danbury looks to rebound on the road

The Hat Tricks enter Wednesday's matchup seeking to end a five-game skid and regain momentum in the Empire Division. After dropping to fifth place, Danbury will be looking for a stronger start and a full 60-minute effort to get back on track.

Facing the Continental Division's fifth-place Pee Dee IceCats gives Danbury a potentially even matchup. The IceCats have struggled for consistency this season, allowing the Hat Tricks to make up some ground in the standings.

Stopping Marcinkevics will be key if Danbury hopes to earn the win. The IceCats' top scorer leads the team in points, goals, and assists, making him the focal point of Pee Dee's offense and a player Danbury must contain to leave South Carolina with a road victory.

Hat Tricks add Hauseman to blue line

Danbury has signed defenseman Zachary Hauseman to a standard contract for the 2025-26 season.

The Toronto native played four seasons at Niagara University, recording 11 points (6 goals, 5 assists) in 33 games, and also spent time in the USPHL Premier with the Provo Riverblades and Pueblo Bulls.

Hauseman will join the Hat Tricks on their New Year's road trip to face the Pee Dee IceCats, adding size and depth to Danbury's defense.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Wednesday, Dec. 31 (7:15 p.m.), Friday, Jan. 2 (7:15 p.m.), and Saturday, Jan. 3 (7:15 p.m.) at the Florence Civic Center, against the PeeDee Ice Cats.







