Hat Tricks Sign Defenseman Zachary Hauseman to Standard Contract

Published on December 31, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have announced the signing of defenseman Zachary Hauseman on a standard contract for the 2025-26 season.

The 6-foot-4 Toronto, Ontario native spent the past four seasons (2021-2025) playing ACHA and AAU at Niagara University. In 33 games played, Hauseman totaled 11 points (6g, 5a) and 18 penalty minutes.

Prior to his time at Niagara, the 25-year-old played in the USPHL Premiere, with the Provo Riverblades and Pueblo Bulls in the 2020-21 season, where he totaled 8 points (7g, 1a) and 21 penalty minutes in 34 games played.

Hauseman will join the Hat Tricks on their New Year's road trip to PeeDee to take on the Ice Cats.







