Fireworks Fly Early, Topeka Wins 3-2 over Zydeco

Published on December 31, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka made their final trip to Baton Rouge this season on New Year's Eve looking to bring in a new year with a win and snap a two game losing streak while the Zydeco came in trying to solve the Scarecrows which has been a difficulty for them through six games this season.

The Zydeco found the back of the net first as Ethan Matchim took a Tyler Larwood pass across the zone and picked his corner on a 4 on 2 rush and Sammy Bernard was stretched out but couldn't make the save at 6:24 of the first period. TJ Sneath was able to answer back for the Scarecrows as at 18:23 of the first Alex Norwinski took a shot that popped up in the air and Sneath knocked it out of mid air past Connor Green to tie up the game, 1-1.

Baton Rouge found the back of the net again on a similar looking play to their first period goal Blake Keller came streaking in and took a shot over the shoulder of Bernard for the 2-1 lead just 8:04 into the period. Topeka had the answer again though as Elijah Wilson took a pass from TJ Sneath in the slot and slapped it by Green for the 2-2 tie 14:00 into the second period.

In the final frame it was Topeka who finally put the hammer down as Jacob Gagnon ripped a shot that deflected off Green and Avery Smith fired in the rebound for this 5th of the season to give the Scarecrows a 3-2 lead they wouldn't look back from.

Bernard stopped 28 of 30 in the win, his 6th of the season.

Topeka heads to Biloxi for a Friday night game against the Breakers at 7:05pm. Follow along on Youtube and Sporfie!







