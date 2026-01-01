Thunderbirds Ring in New Year with 7-3 Win over Rival Bobcats

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds rang in the New Year with a four-goal win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats Wednesday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Twin City's offensive explosion was highlighted by a hat trick scored by Zach White. Gus Ford, Nate Keeley, Corey Cunningham, and Jan Salak also scored for Twin City during the victory. Following the battle on the ice between the Thunderbirds and the Bobcats, hundreds of fans participated in a postgame skate with Thunderbirds players, and counted down the final seconds of 2025 as a giant hockey puck was lowered from center ice. Twin City will return to action following the New Years Day holiday with back-to-back home games against Blue Ridge on Friday, January 2nd, and Saturday, January 3rd. Friday's game is Teacher Appreciation Night, and will begin at 7:35pm ET. Saturday's contest is the Thunderbirds' annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. Saturday's game will begin at 6:05pm ET.

Gus Ford gave Twin City a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into Wednesday's opening period. The goal was Ford's team-leading sixteenth of the season, and was assisted by Jan Salak and Troy Harwell. Nate Keeley scored his first goal of the season at 8:25 of the 1st period to give the Thunderbirds a two-goal lead in the matchup. Keeley's goal was netted even-strength, and was assisted by Cade Hanley and Troy Harwell. Corey Cunningham scored at 9:14 of the 1st period to give Twin City a 3-0 lead. Cunningham's scoring play was his first as a Thunderbird, in his debut game with the organization. Zach White and Roman Kramer each collected an assist on the scoring play. Filip Hlavac netted Blue Ridge's first goal of the contest at 12:03 of the opening period. The goal was scored on the powerplay, and was assisted by Brandon Reller and Carson Gallagher. Jan Salak scored minutes later to give Twin City a 4-1 lead in the battle. Salak's goal was scored at 15:13 of the 1st period, and was assisted by Jacob Schnapp and Nate Keeley. The final goal of Wednesday's high-scoring opening period was netted by Zach White. White's goal was his first of the game, and was assisted by Corey Cunningham. Twin City outshot Blue Ridge by an 18-8 margin during the 1st period, and the Thunderbirds carried a four-goal lead into the middle period.

Justin Daly netted a goal at 3:59 of the 2nd period to bring the Bobcats within three goals of the Thunderbirds' lead. Damon Furuseth and Brandon Reller each collected an assist on the scoring play. Nicholas Stuckless scored a shorthanded goal for Blue Ridge at 10:39 of the 2nd period. The goal was the Bobcats' final scoring play of the night, and was assisted by Justin Daly and Filip Hlavac. Twin City was outshot 12-10 during the 2nd period, but entered the final period with a two-goal lead.

Zach White netted his second goal of the game at 4:26 of the 3rd period to give Twin City a 6-3 lead in the contest. White's goal was scored on the powerplay, and was assisted by Roman Kraemer and Gus Ford. The final goal of the 2025 calendar year for Twin City was scored by Zach White into an empty net. The scoring play was White's third game, giving him a hat trick. Roman Kraemer collected an assist on the goal. Twin City outshot Blue Ridge 12-8 in the 3rd period, and 40-28 overall in the contest.

The Thunderbirds improved to 10-12-1 overall on the 2025-2026 season in Wednesday night's 7-3 victory over the Bobcats. Twin City tied the season series with Blue Ridge in the win.

Boris Babik backstopped the Thunderbirds to victory in a 25-save-on-28-shot performance in goal. Hunter Virostek dropped the game in net for the Bobcats after making 31 saves on 37 shots during the game. Anthony Shrum played just over three minutes during Wednesday night's game after the Thunderbirds' fifth goal during the opening period. Shrum made 2 saves on 2 shots during his time in goal.

