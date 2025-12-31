Thunderbirds Set to Host Bobcats on New Years Eve

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set to host the Blue Ridge Bobcats tonight at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on New Year's Eve. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. Puck drop for tonight's game is scheduled for 8:35pm ET.

Twin City (9-12-1) begins a five-game homestand at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena with tonight's game against Blue Ridge. The Thunderbirds will host the Bobcats again on Friday, January 2nd, 2026, at 7:35pm ET for Teacher Appreciation Night, and Saturday, January 3rd, 2026, at 6:05pm ET for Teddy Bear Toss Night. Twin City will complete its current five-game homestand with back-to-back battles against the Binghamton Black Bears on Friday, January 9th for Pirate Night, and Saturday, January 10th for Novant Night. Each game against Binghamton will begin at 7:35pm ET. The Thunderbirds return home tonight after dropping back-to-back games on the road last weekend against the Columbus River Dragons. After only playing three games against the Bobcats to this point in the season, the Thunderbirds will now play three consecutive games against their cross-state rivals. Seven of Twin City's next nine games on the schedule will be played against Blue Ridge. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds entering tonight's final game of the 2025 calendar year include Gus Ford (15), Zach White (12), Roman Kraemer (8), and Jan Salak (8). Twin City is currently in fourth place in the FPHL's Continental Division standings entering the team's current five-game homestand.

Blue Ridge (10-13-1) has won three of its last ten games entering tonight's road game against Twin City. The Bobcats split road games against the Indiana Sentinels last weekend. Blue Ridge dropped a 5-4 overtime decision to Indiana last weekend on Friday, and the Bobcats posted a 5-4 win over the Sentinels last Saturday night. Blue Ridge has won two of the first three games against Twin City in this year's twelve-game season series. Scoring leaders for the Bobcats entering tonight's matchup against the Thunderbirds include Justin Daly (13), Brandon Reller (11), Nicholas Stuckless (7). Following this week's three-game series against Twin City, Blue Ridge will return to action next weekend with back-to-back road games against the Columbus River Dragons.

Ring in the New Year with the Twin City Thunderbirds tonight at 8:35pm ET. The Thunderbirds and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena are currently offering a special ticket offer to the event. The unbeatable deal offers two tickets for only $20.26! Experience the action on the ice and stick around for the midnight puck drop! For more information on this one-time ticket offer, visit https://www.gofevo.com/event/Welcome20262.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is currently offering a Holiday 4-Pack for only $60. The deal includes four tickets to tonight's home game against the Blue Ridge Bobcats, and four public skating passes. The ticket package can be purchased and picked up at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office. More information about the ticket special can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/WSFairgroundsDecember4Pack.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 8:35pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







