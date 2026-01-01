Moccasins Extend Win Streak to 10 to Close 2025

Published on December 31, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins capped off 2025 by extending their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-3 victory over the Biloxi Breakers on New Year's Eve at the Monroe Civic Center.

Monroe continued its dominance of Biloxi this season, improving to a perfect 10-0 against the Breakers, while outshooting Biloxi 51-36.

The Moccasins jumped on the Breakers early, opening the scoring just 36 seconds into the game on the power play as Kyler Matthews found the back of the net. Frank Schumacher doubled the lead at 8:08 of the first period, but Biloxi responded late with a power-play goal from Darius Davidson to cut the deficit to 2-1 after one.

Biloxi carried momentum into the second period, tying the game at 5:34 before taking a 3-2 lead on a goal from Xavier Charbonneau late in the period. Monroe answered quickly, as Schumacher scored his second of the night at 19:17 to even the score heading into the third.

Austin Albrecht gave the Moccasins the lead at 3:35 with his 50th point of the season. Andrew Bellant sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 18:41.With the win, Monroe improves to 17-4-2-1-0, extending the second longest active winning streak in the FPHL. The Breakers fall to 4-17-1-1-0, as both teams will meet for the final time in Biloxi in January.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.