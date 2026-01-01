Crustaceans Stay Perfect at the Tank on New Year's Eve

ATHENS, GA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Columbus River Dragons 6-5 in a shootout in front of a New Year's Eve crowd of 5,205 at Akins Ford Arena; it marked the second-straight shootout Athens has won on New Year's Eve.

Sporting the best power play in the Continental Division, the River Dragons made Athens pay on the man advantage with first-period goals from Kevin Szabad and Ryan Hunter.

Athens fired back at the start of the middle frame with a power-play goal of its own, as Gleb Bandurkin converted past a sprawling Trevor Babin.

Four days removed from a three-assist night, Devyn Mayea buried a Joe Mack feed from the high slot for his first professional goal.

But as quickly as Columbus' two-goal lead vanished, it was restored Hunter's second of the night and a Tyler Barrow finish at the crease.

The Cardiac Crustaceans never gave up, with Eric Neiley starting the scoring in the third period with a power play goal at 2:42.

Bandurkin logged his second of the night, with a poker through the five hole of Babin less than two minutes later.

Mack pulled the hosts to their first lead of the game as he fell to the ice, his fourth goal in his last three games against Columbus.

Chiwetin Blacksmith ended the Classic City celebration quickly, tying the game back up at 5-5 less than 30 seconds afterward.

With nothing separating the scoreline for 65 minutes, it was Filip Virgili who ended the night with the only shootout goal.

Having made 41 saves on 46 shots already in the matchup, William Lavalliere stopped all three Columbus shots in the shootout.

The Rock Lobsters (15-5-4-0, 53 pts) travel to Baton Rouge, La. to take on the Zydeco for the first time this season. Puck drops on the two-game road series on Friday, Jan. 2 at 8:05 p.m. EST.







