2025 Ends with a Bang
Published on December 31, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Binghamton Black Bears News Release
BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves in style 9-1 on New Year's Eve. Gavin Yates led all skaters with five points (2g, 3a) as Binghamton scored three goals in each period.
In the final calendar day of 2025, Binghamton ensured to maintain their dominance over Watertown. The Black Bears scored three goals in the first period, all from different skaters. Yates, Sargis and Swain all scored at even strength, while Dominik Tmej turned away all the shots he saw in the first period. After one, Binghamton led 3-0.
The power play got hot in the second from the home team. Yates and Sirota scored on a 5-on-3 sequence that turned into the traditional man-advantage. Halfway through the period, Binghamton extended their lead to 5-0. It did not stop there, Kyle Stephan added another breakaway goal to the total, making it 6-0 Black Bears after the second.
Watertown was finally able to break the shutout bid early in the third. Darion Benchich scored for the Wolves 48 seconds into the period, ending the Binghamton scoring run. Defense continued to unravel at the Wolves' expense in the final period. Mac Jansen, Cam Cervone and Nick Swain continued to make the exclamation point, all scoring in the final 10 minutes of the game.
Tmej finished with 28 saves, Yates led the team with five points and Binghamton continues their win-streak, now at 15 games.
