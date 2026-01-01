IceCats End 2025 with Big Win over Danbury

Published on December 31, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

FLORENCE, SC - Five Pee Dee IceCats players had multi-point nights and Roberto Gonzalez made 21 saves in a 4-1 win over the Danbury Hat Tricks to wrap the 2025 calendar year at Florence Center.

After a scoreless first period, Pee Dee opened with a pair of goals just 1:06 apart to grab a 2-0 lead halfway through the game. Trevor Lord scored his team-leading 16th of the year at 9:00 followed by Dennis Zaichyk's first of two on the evening at 10:06.

Danbury would notch its only goal of the game late in the second period on a Jonny Ruiz slapshot that Gonzalez got a piece of but still carried on into the net to make it 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.

In the third, Konstantin Chernyuk's second of the season at 2:56 put the IceCats ahead by a pair, a lead that would last until Zaichyk cashed in his second of the night with 50 seconds left in regulation to wrap the scoring for Pee Dee.

Notes:

The five multi-point efforts was the most in a game for the IceCats this season. The game was Zaichyk's first multi-goal game of the season, and his first game-winning goal. This week's three-game series between Danbury and Pee Dee is the only time the two teams meet in the regular season. Trevor Lord now leads the IceCats in goals with 16, breaking the tie with Patriks Marcinkevics.

The same two teams are back in action at Florence Center Friday and Saturday night at 7:15 pm.







