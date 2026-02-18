Pee Dee Acquires Robinson from Danbury

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats have acquired forward Noah Robinson from the Danbury Hat Tricks in exchange for forward Chance Adrian.

The 28-year-old Robinson (right) has appeared in 37 games for Danbury this season, scoring 10 goals and adding 21 assists for 31 points on the campaign. In his FPHL career, the 6-0, 205-pound winger has appeared in 135 games with 47 goals and 59 assists for 106 points.

Adrian appeared in 28 games in his first season of North American pro hockey with Pee Dee, totaling 5-11-16 and 34 minutes in penalties.

The IceCats are on the road in Columbus this Friday (7:35 pm ET) and Saturday (7:05 pm ET) night. Join Tom Callahan on the IceCats Broadcast Network starting 15 minutes prior to puck drop for the Powers Properties Pregame Show.







