Series Preview: Into the Fields

Published on February 18, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers and Topeka Scarecrows sit tied in the Empire Division standings as they prepare for a crucial three-in-three this week in Kansas. The series could determine who has a leg up in the race for second place, and home ice advantage, down the stretch.

The Prowlers are coming off of a pair of tight losses to the league-leading Binghamton Black Bears last weekend. On Friday, a back-and-forth second period set the stage for the game to be tied with under four minutes to go. Mac Jansen potted the game winner late and added the empty netter to secure the Binghamton victory. The next night featured a go-ahead goal by Reggie Millette with under four minutes to play but Gehrett Sargis answered to send the game to a shootout that the Bears won 2-1. Port Huron fell to 22-13-1 with 64 points and now sits third in the Empire.

The Scarecrows are rolling after a successful road trip down south. On Thursday in Biloxi, Cory Checco scored twice and Sammy Bernard turned aside 40 shots to help Topeka to a 4-1 win. Friday followed a similar script as the Scarecrows took a 4-1 lead in the third before eventually taking down the Breakers 5-2. Cameron Clark factored in on all five goals for Topeka with a hat trick and two assists. They wrapped up the trip on Sunday in Monroe against one of the Continental Division's best teams. The Moccasins came back from 3-0 and 4-3 deficits to force overtime, but Clark completed his second hat trick in as many games to get the Scarecrows the extra point. That point pushed them to 64 this season; good enough for second place in the Empire at 23-13-1.

SEASON SERIES (PORT HURON LEADS 3-2)

Oct. 24 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 3, Scarecrows 0

Oct. 25 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Scarecrows 3

Nov. 28 @ Topeka: Prowlers 5, Scarecrows 1

Nov. 29 @ Topeka: Scarecrows 5, Prowlers 1

Nov. 30 @ Topeka: Scarecrows 2, Prowlers 1

LAST MEETING

Still recovering from illness, the Prowlers looked to salvage the rubber match of the three-in-three. Hunter Hall scored the game winner early in the third and Port Huron didn't have enough as Daniil Bryzgalov outdueled Bailey Huber in a goalie battle.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Lukas Lacny (F) - Lacny found the back of the net on Saturday against Binghamton and added a pair of assists. He'll try to keep the momentum going this week.

Scarecrows - TJ Sneath (F) - After playing 5 games during an ECHL call up with the Utah Grizzlies, the Topeka alternate captain returns to a high-flying top six.

STAT CENTRAL

Reid Cooper (PHP) needs 1 win to break a tie with Andy DiChristofaro for 2nd in Prowlers franchise history ... The Scarecrows lead the FPHL with 6 overtime wins ... The Prowlers and Scarecrows have combined to participate in 1 shootout this season

SERIES SCHEDULE

Feb. 19, 8:05 P.M. ET at Landon Arena (Topeka, KS)

Feb. 20, 8:05 P.M. ET at Landon Arena (Topeka, KS)

Feb. 21, 8:05 P.M. ET at Landon Arena (Topeka, KS)

All three games will be streamed live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2026

Series Preview: Into the Fields - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.