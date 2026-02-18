Director of Media and Communications Lexi Burkey-Yau Joins New York Mets Organization

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce that Business Development Manager and Interim Director of Media and Communications Lexi Burkey-Yau has accepted a position as an Alumni and Broadcast Operations Associate with the New York Mets (MLB).

Burkey-Yau joined the Hat Tricks in October 2023 during her junior year at Western Connecticut State University, producing social media content, writing post-game recap articles, and conducting intermission and post-game interviews with players and coaches for both the FPHL and NAHL teams.

After graduation, Burkey-Yau came back to the Hat Tricks as a full-time employee in August 2025, serving as a Business Development and Game Operations manager, helping drive organizational growth through sponsorships, ticketing initiatives, planning promotional nights, and community-focused partnerships. She also spearheaded the Junior Reporter Program, which had been dormant since the 2019 season, helping young children learn about sports media and reporting while making lifelong memories. After the departure of Broadcaster/Director of Media and Communications, Doug Lattuca, Burkey-Yau stepped in, fulfilling all media and communication duties as well as managing the team of media interns.

Hat Tricks president and partner Herm Sorcher said, "Lexi has been a strong part of our operation for the past three seasons. She is a tremendous success story of hard work, passion, and doing whatever it takes to get the job done. Lexi has left a strong mark on our organization and in the community. We wish her well with the New York Mets."

"I am thrilled to join the Mets organization," Burkey-Yau said. "Working in the highest level of baseball has been a dream of mine since I learned how to walk. I am excited to join a high-class organization like the Mets and to continue learning and growing my skill set while contributing in every way possible."

Burkey-Yau also reflected on her time with Danbury.

"When I stepped into the Danbury Ice Arena for the first time, I knew nothing about hockey. Now, walking out, I could not imagine my life without the sport, the friends made along the way, and all the knowledge and opportunities I gained from being with the Hat Tricks. I am so thankful for the knowledge Doug passed along to me and for trusting me as a first-year intern to handle so much. The whole organization has been a pleasure to work with, from staff to coaches and players. Each person over the past three seasons has taught me something valuable about sports media and life in general. "

The Hat Tricks thank Lexi for her dedication and hard work and wish her continued success as she begins the next chapter of her career in New York.

