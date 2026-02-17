Sentinels Top Hat Tricks 3-2 in Shootout

February 17, 2026

DANBURY - The Hat Tricks have now lost five straight games after falling to the bottom-seeded Indiana Sentinels 3-2 in a shootout. Danbury's loss, paired with the Blue Ridge Bobcats' win, leaves the Hat Tricks 13 points out of a playoff spot.

In an otherwise evenly matched first period, the Hat Tricks had opportunities to take the early lead on two power plays. Turnovers and a lack of communication, however, squandered any hope on both man-advantage chances.

On Danbury's first power play, Indiana forward Bohdan Zinchenko just missed on a breakaway after the Hat Tricks turned the puck over at the offensive blue line. The miscommunication killed the first half of the penalty, and Danbury struggled to develop any offense on the following power play after an offsides call during a Sentinels' line change.

Following an unsuccessful Indiana power play, the Hat Tricks opened the scoring at 3:38 of the period when Eli Rivers found a bouncing puck in front of the Sentinels' net and put it past Chris Curr for the 1-0 lead. With the goal, Rivers' point streak stands at six games.

Greg Susinski opened things up at 16:04 in the second period, driving the net and putting home the rebound on an Austan Bellefeuille shot to extend Danbury's lead to 2-0. It was Susinski's third goal of the year and first since Dec. 27 against the Port Huron Prowlers.

After missing another shorthanded breakaways, the third time was the charm for Zinchenko, who tipped in Jakub Volf's pass over Kyle Penton's shoulder to cut the Hat Tricks' lead to 2-1 at 3:26.

Nursing a 2-1 lead in the final minute of the second, Danbury failed to clear the defensive zone, and Indiana took advantage. Jhuwon Davis found an open Ethan Esposito, who beat Penton weakside to tie the game 2-2 with 44 seconds left in the period.

Both teams had a man advantage chance in the defensive third period, but were unsuccessful. Rivers teased a second goal of the night with a breakaway in the final minute, but Curr made a save to keep the game tied 2-2 after three periods of play.

For the second straight game, Danbury went to overtime, where both teams traded scoring chances during a Hat Tricks power play. After five minutes of overtime, the Sentinels won 3-2 in the third round of the shootout with a Blake Peavey goal.

