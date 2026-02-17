Hat Tricks Acquire Milan Breczko from Blue Ridge Bobcats

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks announced they traded for forward Milan Breczko of the Blue Ridge Bobcats in exchange for future considerations.

Breczko, 25, played in 23 games for the Bobcats this season and recorded three goals and 10 assists for 13 points. In two seasons with Blue Ridge, the Czech Republic native totaled six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in 29 games.

Before joining the FPHL, Breczko played for Midland University of the ACHA. In two seasons with the Warriors, he recorded 31 goals and 26 assists for 57 points.

Welcome to Danbury, Milan!

