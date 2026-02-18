Columbus Acquires Cole Crowder from Biloxi

Published on February 17, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

ATHENS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the club has acquired forward Cole Crowder from the Biloxi Breakers in exchange for forward Chiwetin Blacksmith.

Crowder, 23, comes to Columbus following 29 combined games this season with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen and the FPHL's Biloxi Breakers. In 15 games with the Breakers, Crowder recorded 17 points (7G, 10A).

The Lively, Ontario native has appeared in 37 additional professional games with the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen and Quad City Storm, along with a brief stint in the ECHL with the Worcester Railers.

"We moved Chiwetin to accommodate his desire for an expanded role," River Dragons COO Jeff Croop said. "In return, we've added Cole - a player who checks a lot of boxes for us. He brings size, versatility, and the ability to impact the game in multiple ways, which makes him a great fit for our club."

