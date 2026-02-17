River Dragons to Feature All-Military Officiating Crew for Military Night

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons, in conjunction with the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are proud to announce that this year's Military Night will feature a full lineup of officials who are active-duty service members of the United States Military.

The referees for this game are Captain Dan Huntington of the Kansas Air National Guard, 190th Air Refueling Wing, and KC-135 Instructor Pilot, and Staff Sergeant Corey Fossa, Bravo Company, 3rd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Rifle Squad Leader.

"Military Appreciation Night is always special, but in this town it means even more to me as a former Ranger from 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning," Corey Fossa said. "The way the organization handles the night each year, from the Fort Benning game beforehand to seeing basic training troops fill the stands, makes it truly memorable. When Paul told me we would have the first all-military officiating crew, I was honored. The hockey world is a lot like the military because you build lifelong friendships across the country, and I will get to reunite with friends from the Air National Guard I have not seen in years. With the league's support, we will wear special jerseys and auction them to benefit the Rangers Lead the Way Foundation. We are grateful to be part of such a meaningful night."

The linesmen are Sergeant First Class Ryan Adams, US Army Marksmanship Unit, Service Pistol Team, Special Forces Weapons Sergeant, and Chief Petty Officer Jon DiSalle, Aviation Survival Technician, United States Coast Guard.

1st Lieutenant Ryan Bray of the Kansas Air National Guard, 190th Air Refueling Wing, and KC-135 pilot, who was supposed to be on the ice, will not be with us as he has just been activated for deployment by his unit. This is an example of the redlines our military must have to leave on a moment's notice. We are very grateful for the service they provide for our country and the time they sacrifice away from their families.

"As a former member of the United States Air Force and United States Army, I have always appreciated how teams in the Federal Prospects Hockey League honor our armed forces throughout the season," Paul Jene, the FPHL's Director of Officials said. "This year, I wanted to do something especially meaningful at one of our largest military games by putting a full officiating crew on the ice made up entirely of active-duty service members and veterans. These individuals have sacrificed so much for their country and their families, and recognizing them while they work in the sport they love was important to me. I also want to thank the teams across our league for hosting military appreciation nights and the Columbus River Dragons for the outstanding job they do honoring those who serve. I am proud to be part of a league that supports the men and women who continue to make meaningful sacrifices for our country."

The River Dragons have consistently held a Military Appreciation Game since the club's inception in 2019. Each season, this game stands as the highlight of the schedule, honoring the brave men and women who have sacrificed for our freedom. This year, both the team and officiating crew will be wearing specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned off on DASH. Follow us on social media for more information!

"As we prepare for Military Night, I want to honor the brave men and women who serve and have served our country with courage and selflessness," River Dragons COO Jeff Croop commented. "As a proud military parent and employer of veterans and military spouses, this night is personal. We are grateful for the sacrifices made by service members and their families and are honored to recognize our all-military officiating crew for their continued excellence in and out of uniform. On behalf of my wife Sandra, our family, and the entire Dragons organization, thank you for your service, sacrifice, and example."

The game is scheduled for this Saturday, February 21, at 7:05 p.m. when the club battles the Pee Dee IceCats. Grab your tickets before it's too late! Several River Dragons Visiting the 316th Calvary Brigade on Fort Benning.







