Clark Tosses Hats in OT, Scarecrows Beat Moccasins 5-4

Published on February 17, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







Topeka rolled into Monroe for a makeup game of January's cancelled game with the Moccasins. The Scarecrows came in riding a modest three game winning streak just two points out of second place in the Empire division while Monroe had lost three in a row with the last two coming against the now leader in the Continental division the Athens Rock Lobsters. Both teams came in looking for points and to better their spot in the standings.

Topeka got things going early in this one again as Cameron Clark picked up where he left off on Friday night taking a Trevor Grasby pass across the zone and took advantage of his former Black Bears teammate Nolan Egbert over his shoulder for the 1-0 lead just 2:07 into the game. After killing two penalties in the first the Scarecrows found the net again as Jacob Gagnon took a feed from Boston Bird at an odd angle and put it off Egbert's helmet and behind him for 2-0 advantage after one period.

Early in the second on a power play Clark struck again this time with a Michigan from behind the net that gave Topeka the 3-0 edge and drove Egbert from the game. Monroe got a power play on a Cory Checco slash and took advantage as Yianni Liarakos fed Andrew Bellant in the top of the slot and Bellant fired a puck cross crease to beat Sammy Bernard to make it 3-1 at 5:14 of the second. Monroe tallied again late in the second as Austin Albrecht fed Carlos Fornaris who found Dean Balsamo cross crease again and found space behind Bernard to make it 3-2 at 14:20 of the second.

Monroe came out in the third period with gusto, Jared Christy buried a power play goal at 2:15 to tie the game back up at 3-3. On a power play of their own Jacob Gagnon sent a ripper from the point for his second of the night that saw its way past Tyler Masternak to restore the one goal lead, 4-3. At 13:18 on yet another power play Christy broke in and managed to beat an outstretched Bernard for the tying goal.

The game went to overtime and after a push forward from Monroe, Topeka scooped up the loose puck and Connor Lind fed Clark for his second hat trick of the weekend and the overtime winner, 4-3.

Bernad stopped 40 of 44 in the win, his 14th of the season.

Topeka returns home Thursday night at 7:05pm to take on the Port Huron Prowlers get your tickets on Ticketmaster or at the Cable Dahmer Box Office!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.