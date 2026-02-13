Topeka Dries out Breakers on Mardi Gras Night, 4-1

Published on February 13, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka returned to Biloxi for the fifth time this season looking for a chance to build up some points over a team on a nine-game losing streak. Despite their struggles the Breakers have been a tough opponent for the first year Scarecrows. Both sides needed points coming into the middle of February and being the only game in the FPHL tonight all eyes were on this game.

Just 3:15 into the game Topeka executed offensively as Boston Bird fed a pass out to Cory Checco at the top of the slot and Checco found the top of the net over Anton Borodkin for the 1-0 lead. 4:25 later Biloxi answered back on a Lare Pahtayken shot that was tipped in front by AJ Schlepp past Sammy Bernard to tie the game at a goal a piece. The Scarecrows continued to push and with 89 seconds to go in the period Scott Coash picked up an Elijah Wilson rebound and put it into the empty net as Borodkin was sprawled out for his 100th FPHL goal that gave Topeka the 2-1 lead.

Checco picked right up where he left off in period one as just 16 seconds into the period Cory took a feed from Doug Blaisdell and put it behind Borodkin for the 3-1 lead and his second of the night. Late in the period Avery Smith raced through the offensive zone and went forehand-backhand past Borodkin for his seventh of the season to expand the lead to 4-1 for Topeka.

Bernard stopped 40 of 41 for his 12th win of the season.

