Rock Lobsters vs. IceCats Rescheduled for March 11

Published on February 13, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







The January 31st matchup between the Athens Rock Lobsters and the PeeDee IceCats has officially been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 11 at 7:05 PM at Akins Ford Arena.

The original contest was postponed due to the significant ice storm that moved through Athens, Georgia, creating unsafe travel conditions for fans, players, and staff. While we were disappointed to delay what was shaping up to be a great night of hockey, the safety of our community remains our top priority.

A Coordinated Effort

Rescheduling the game required collaboration across multiple organizations, especially during a stretch where several league games were impacted by winter weather. We want to extend a sincere thank you to:

Akins Ford Arena for working through arena availability

The PeeDee IceCats organization for their flexibility and partnership

League leadership for assisting in navigating scheduling logistics

With limited open dates and a busy second-half calendar, aligning schedules was no small task. We appreciate the teamwork that made this new date possible.

What Fans Need to Know

New Date: Wednesday, March 11

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM

Location: Akins Ford Arena

All tickets purchased for the original January 31 game will be valid for the March 11 rescheduled date. If you have any questions regarding your tickets, please contact our front office for assistance at 706-510-2959

We'll See You on March 11

What was originally set to be a big January matchup now becomes an exciting midweek showdown as we welcome the IceCats back to Athens. We can't wait to pack Akins Ford Arena, bring the energy, and make March 11 a night to remember.

Mark your calendars & we'll see you at 7:05 PM.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.