River Dragons Zap the Zydeco, 8-5

Published on February 13, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons skated to an 8-5 victory over the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia, thrilling the home crowd with a high scoring showdown.

Tyler Roy received the start in net for Columbus, while Ed Coffey got the nod for Baton Rouge.

The River Dragons struck first at 9:02 of the opening period. Tyler Barrow capped off a crisp passing sequence with a clean finish, assisted by Cody Wickline and Alex Storjohann.

Columbus doubled its lead at 11:52 when Kyle Moore delivered a highlight reel individual effort, beating Coffey upstairs to make it 2-0.

Baton Rouge responded before the intermission. Blake Keller found the back of the net, and Tyler Larwood followed with a goal of his own to even the score at 2-2 after twenty minutes of play.

The River Dragons regained control in the second period, outscoring the Zydeco 2-1. Barrow netted his second of the night at even strength, and Ryan Hunter made an immediate impact in his return to the lineup with a power play goal.

Keller answered with his second tally of the evening to keep Baton Rouge within striking distance in what continued to be a back-and-forth contest.

In the third period, Zydeco defenseman Nick Ketola tied the game at 4-4 with a wrist shot through traffic that beat Roy cleanly.

Columbus responded in dominant fashion. Hunter struck for two consecutive goals just 37 seconds apart in the third period, swinging the momentum firmly in the River Dragons' favor and giving the home side breathing room late.

Baton Rouge native Jake Cox pulled one back for the Zydeco, but Moore sealed the game with an empty net goal to restore the three-goal cushion and secure the 8-5 victory.

Roy finished the night with 22 saves on 27 shots to earn the win, while Coffey was charged with the loss for Baton Rouge.

"Great game tonight, even if it was the same story with us overhandling the puck and letting them stay close with turnovers," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "Tyler Roy played terrific, and came out with some key saves in big moments. I'm proud with the way the guys stayed with it to get the win."

Columbus will be back in action tonight, for another meeting with the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Grab your tickets!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.