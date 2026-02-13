Game Preview: Danbury Hat Tricks Host Indiana Sentinels: February 13

Published on February 13, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks lost 3-2 in overtime to the Watertown Wolves. With the loss, Danbury's losing streak now stands at four games.

The Hat Tricks opened the scoring when forward Noah Robinson collected a loose puck in the offensive zone and beat Wolves goaltender Matt Lenz high for the 1-0 lead at 16:48 of the first period.

Watertown's first power play was successful as forward Egor Filippov scored in tight to Danbury goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez to tie the game 1-1 at 14:55.

At 11:52 of the second period, Watertown defenseman Adam Zimmerman's point shot beat Gonzalez for the 2-1 lead

In the third period, Danbury forward Eli Rivers made it 2-2 at 16:18 with a one-timer from the slot. The game went to overtime with both teams knotted at two.

In the extra period, Wolves forward Steven Klinck put the puck off Hat Tricks defenseman Gregory Susinski and in to secure the 3-2 win for Watertown.

Here are the takeaways from the divisional games:

Gonzalez keeps Danbury within reach

Despite giving up three goals on 35 shots, Gonzalez made several key saves in his second start as a Hat Trick that prevented the game from slipping away. He also maintained solid rebound control throughout the game, limiting the Wolves' second-chance opportunities.

Something the box score won't show is that Watertown's three goals are more situational than soft on Gonzalez's part. The first goal was a result of netfront chaos that Filippov was able to take advantage of.

Gonzalez was screened on the second goal, and likely never saw the puck before it slid past him low stick-side. The overtime winner was another goal that took an unexpected bounce, as Klinck's shot was redirected on Susinki and in for the 3-2 win.

These were three tough breaks in a game that Gonzalez did more than enough to give Danbury a chance.

Territorial edge not enough

In a major improvement from Game 1, the Hat Tricks started on time Saturday and possessed the puck in the first period, leading 19-14 in shots. In addition to establishing the offensive time early, Danbury pressured the Wolves at both blue lines and flipped the script from the series opener on Friday.

The balanced play carried through all three periods, as the Hat Tricks showcased strong puck movement, tested Lenz throughout the night and held a 46-33 shot advantage. But despite the edge, Danbury couldn't fully capitalize on its chances, allowing Watertown to steal the overtime win.

Head-to-head

Tonight's game will be just the third meeting this season between the Hat Tricks and the Sentinels after a two-game weekend series on Oct. 25-26.

In Game 1 on Oct. 25, Danbury won 6-3, firing 54 shots at Indiana goaltender Anton Borodkin. The Hat Tricks got goals from six different players, including Robinson and forward Joshua Tomasi, who remain with the team.

The Hat Tricks dominated in Game 2, winning 9-1. Forward Alexander Legkov contributed three goals and two assists for a five-point night. Captain Jonny Ruiz added a goal and two assists, while goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos stopped 31 of 32 shots.

Overall, Danbury holds a 2-0 series lead over Indiana heading into tonight's matchup.

About the Sentinels

Indiana is 2-6-2 in its last 10 games, including a 5-0 loss to the Binghamton Black Bears last time out on Feb. 7. The Sentinels were heavily outshot 52-16 and couldn't create any offense against the league's top team.

At 7-22-4-1 with 27 points, Indiana sits in last place in the Empire Division and second-to-last in the FPHL, ahead of the Continental Division's Biloxi Breakers (18 points). As the seventh seed, the Sentinels remain outside the playoff picture, as they have for most of the season.

Forwards Ashton Collazo (5 G, 16 A) and Ethan Esposito (8 G, 13 A) lead Indiana with 21 points each, with Collazo leading the team in assists. Forward Bohdan Zinchenko leads in goals with 11, adding six assists for 17 points.

Hat Tricks headlines

Danbury faces uphill battle in playoff push

The Hat Tricks currently sit in fifth place in the Empire Division, just outside the playoff picture. With only the top four seeds advancing, the Hat Tricks find themselves at a challenging 43 points-11 points behind the Blue Ridge Bobcats, who hold the final playoff spot with 54 points.

Danbury has been swept in back-to-back weekend series, first by the Bobcats on Jan. 30-31 and then by Watertown on Feb. 6-7. The four straight losses put the Hat Tricks' playoff hopes in jeopardy with only a handful of games remaining.

Against the lowly Sentinels this weekend, Danbury will look to turn things around. Even with Indiana's struggles, every game is crucial for the Hat Tricks as they aim to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Feb. 13 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 14 (7:00 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena, to take on the Indiana Sentinels.







