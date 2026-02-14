IceCats Down T-Birds 5-2

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats rode a three-goal first period and a pair of goals from Dominiks Marcinkevics en route to a 5-2 win over the Twin City Thunderbirds on Friday night at Florence Center.

The IceCats opened the scoring just under four minutes into the first period with a Nick Magill-Diaz power play goal to kick off the scoring, followed by an even strength goal from Alex Legkov.

Twin City responded just thirty seconds later with Roman Kraemer's first of the night to make it 2-1 but 45 seconds after that Patriks Marcinkevics scored to cap the first period at 3-1.

Despite 23 shots on goal in the second period, Pee Dee could not stretch its lead in the second, but in the third Dominiks Marcinkevics scored twice including an empty net goal to ice a 5-2 win.

Parker Rutherford recorded 18 saves for the win, while Pee Dee put 46 shots on the Twin City goal in the game.

The game marked the first installment of a three-game weekend set between the two teams, resuming on Saturday night at 7:15 pm







