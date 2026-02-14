Comeback Clinches Playoffs

Port Huron, MI- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Port Huron Prowlers 5-3 on Friday night. The Black Bears scored five goals in the final two periods, all at even strength, to comeback from a 2-0 deficit.

Binghamton lost the previous matchup in Port Huron 4-1 on November 1st. On Friday night they tried to control the pace early but found themselves on the penalty kill three times in the first period. Neither side was able to score in the opening frame and Binghamton would have a 5-on-3 to nullify to begin the second.

The Prowlers were able to score with the two-man advantage, making it 1-0. Not too far after the ensuing power play expired, Port Huron made it 2-0 just 2:03 into the second period. Binghamton then turned up the heat in the middle portion of the frame. Ivan Bondarenko started the scoring for Binghamton at 11:55, followed up by Gavin Yates tying the game at 12:28. They weren't done yet as Jacob Shankar gave the Black Bears their first lead of the night at 3-2 at the 12:53 mark. The Black Bears erased the two-goal deficit and took the lead, all within 58 seconds.

Port Huron scratched back, as they were able to tie the game 3-3 with 1:15 left in the period. After two periods, nothing was settled and the game was still even.

Teams traded chances in the third, but it would go down the stretch still knotted. With under five minutes to play, Binghamton was able to reclaim their lead. Mac Jansen scored his 26th of the year with 3:17 left to go. The Black Bears didn't led up the pressure, forcing a late pull from the Prowlers and Jansen scored his second of the night in the empty net with 9 seconds left.

Binghamton secured the comeback victory 5-3 on Friday night. With the victory, the Black Bears clinch their spot in the 2026 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs!







