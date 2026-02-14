Make up Date and Time Announced for Postponed Athens Game

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats announced the team has rescheduled its previously postponed game against the Athens Rock Lobsters for Wednesday, March 11 at 7:05 pm at Aikens Ford Arena.

A freak winter storm forced the postponement of the initially scheduled game from Saturday, January 31.

The IceCats are back in action this weekend against the Twin City Thunderbirds Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.







