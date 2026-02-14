Thunderbirds Drop Road Game to IceCats

Published on February 13, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







FLORENCE, SC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds dropped a road game Friday night to the Pee Dee IceCats by a final score of 5-2. Roman Kraemer scored each of Twin City's goals in the loss. The Thunderbirds return to action tomorrow night in another road game against the IceCats. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15pm ET.

Nicholas Magill-Diaz opened the scoring in Friday night's game with a powerplay goal at 3:53 of the 1st period. The goal gave the IceCats a one-goal lead in the matchup, and was assisted by Timur Rasulov and Alexander Legkov. Alexander Legkov netted an even-strength goal at 9:50 of the 1st period to give Pee Dee a 2-0 advantage in the battle. Legkov's goal was assisted by Dzianis Zaichyk and Vadim Frolov. Roman Kraemer scored his thirteenth goal of the season at 10:20 of the 1st period to put Twin City on the scoreboard. Kraemer's goal was netted even-strength, and was assisted by Gus Ford and Matthew Garcia. Patricks Marcinkevics scored less than one minute later to give the IceCats another two-goal lead in the contest. Houston Wilson and Dominiks Marcinkevics each recorded an assist on the scoring play. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 16-5 margin during Friday's 1st period, and trailed by two goals entering the 2nd period.

No goals were scored during Friday's 2nd period, and the Thunderbirds trailed by a two-goal margin entering the 3rd period. Twin City was outshot by a 23-7 margin during the middle period of Friday night's contest.

Dominiks Marcinkevics netted an even-strength goal at 13:11 of the 3rd period to give Pee Dee a 4-1 lead in the matchup. Chance Adrian and Patriks Marcinkevics each collected an assist on the scoring play. Roman Kraemer scored his second goal of the night for Twin City with less than five minutes to play to bring the Thunderbirds within two goals of the IceCats' lead. Jon Buttitta and Nate Keeley each recorded an assist on Kraemer's powerplay goal. The final goal of Friday night's contest was netted by Dominiks Marcinkevics with less than one minute to play. The goal was scored into an empty net, and was assisted by Houston Wilson. Twin City outshot Pee Dee by an 12-9 margin during the 3rd period, but was outshot 48-24 overall Friday night. The Thunderbirds dropped to 15-18-1 in the loss.

Boris Babik turned away 43 of 47 shots faced during the matchup, and recorded the loss in goal for Twin City. Parker Rutherford collected the win in net for Pee Dee in a 22-save-on-24-shot performance.

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.