Lobsters Fend off Moccasins
Published on February 13, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
MONROE, LA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters scored all four of their goals in the third period to take down the Monroe Moccasins 4-2 Friday night in Monroe Civic Center.
A defensive-zone turnover resulted in a Sam Turner goal 8:39 into the contest, as the hosts took the game's first lead.
In the second period, Jared Christy doubled the Snakes' advantage to create a more raucous atmosphere in the Snake Pit.
All Athens needed for a spark was a goal, and it came 7:08 into the third period off the stick of Joe Mack. The center forced the turnover and converted the chance he created with a top-shelf shot.
Eric Neiley tied the game less than three minutes later, scoring into an open net after Jesse Lowell tipped a Daniil Glukharyov pass his direction.
The go-ahead goal was hacked at by Gleb Bandurkin, who never gave up on the play and forced a leak through Tyler Masternak's five hole.
Icing the game with 2:09 to go, Garrett Milan scored an empty netter to secure the spoils and put Athens back atop the Continental Division.
The Rock Lobsters (24-6-5-0, 82 pts) finish off the series against the Snakes tomorrow night at 8:05 p.m. EST.
