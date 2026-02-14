FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at PORT HURON PROWLER

Jansen's Late Strike Pushes Bears Past Prowlers

By Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - A late game-winner by Mac Jansen sent the Binghamton Black Bears past the Port Huron Prowlers on February 13. The Prowlers had their four-game win streak snapped.

"Every opponent presents its own unique challenge," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "Binghamton does some things really well. We had a good plan, we have to execute at a high level. Execution was very inconsistent tonight."

After a scoreless first period, the Prowlers got a five-on-three power play. Blake Anderson ripped a shot top corner and then 47 seconds later, Matt Graham found Reggie Millette with a saucer pass on a rush.

Port Huron's 2-0 lead evaporated in 55 seconds of game time. CJ Stubbs ripped a pass from the boards to Ivan Bondarenko who tipped it home. Then, Gavin Yates stepped over the blue line and found a spot on the short side to tie it. Gehrett Sargis dangled in seconds later and his shot was stopped but the rebound went right to Jacob Shankar who put it home and the Bears had the lead.

"I thought we put a good first 20 minutes together," Graham said. "We fell asleep for 10 minutes in the second and that's what ended up hurting us in the end."

Late in the period, Nick Favaro grabbed the puck off the boards and put it on net. Graham was right in front and he tipped it home to tie the score at three heading into the third.

With just over three minutes to go, the Prowlers tried to exit their zone but Scott Ramaekers held his ground. He bolted down the wall and found Jansen on the back side for a tap in. Jansen added an empty netter in the dying seconds.

Jansen led the way with his two goals while Ramaekers had two assists. Dominik Tmej stopped 25 shots.

Graham has his goal and assist to lead the Port Huron offense while Favaro dished out a pair of helpers. Reid Cooper made 34 saves in the loss.

The teams battle again on Valentine's Day at 6:05 P.M.

Comeback Clinches Playoffs

By Brooks Hill

Port Huron, MI - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Port Huron Prowlers 5-3 on Friday night. The Black Bears scored five goals in the final two periods, all at even strength, to comeback from a 2-0 deficit.

Binghamton lost the previous matchup in Port Huron 4-1 on November 1st. On Friday night they tried to control the pace early but found themselves on the penalty kill three times in the first period. Neither side was able to score in the opening frame and Binghamton would have a 5-on-3 to nullify to begin the second.

The Prowlers were able to score with the two-man advantage, making it 1-0. Not too far after the ensuing power play expired, Port Huron made it 2-0 just 2:03 into the second period. Binghamton then turned up the heat in the middle portion of the frame. Ivan Bondarenko started the scoring for Binghamton at 11:55, followed up by Gavin Yates tying the game at 12:28. They weren't done yet as Jacob Shankar gave the Black Bears their first lead of the night at 3-2 at the 12:53 mark. The Black Bears erased the two-goal deficit and took the lead, all within 58 seconds.

Port Huron scratched back, as they were able to tie the game 3-3 with 1:15 left in the period. After two periods, nothing was settled and the game was still even.

Teams traded chances in the third, but it would go down the stretch still knotted. With under five minutes to play, Binghamton was able to reclaim their lead. Mac Jansen scored his 26th of the year with 3:17 left to go. The Black Bears didn't led up the pressure, forcing a late pull from the Prowlers and Jansen scored his second of the night in the empty net with 9 seconds left.

Binghamton secured the comeback victory 5-3 on Friday night. With the victory, the Black Bears clinch their spot in the 2026 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs!

WATERTOWN WOLVES at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS

Bobcats Tie Franchise Record for Single Game Goals, Trounce Wolves 12-4

By Will Wiegelman

Wytheville, VA - Before a crowd of 2,140 at Hitachi Energy Arena on what was dubbed "A Killer Night", the Blue Ridge Bobcats took to the Friday the 13th theme and unleashed a franchise-record tying 12 goals in a 12-4 trouncing of the Watertown Wolves.

Watertown got the scoring started just over a minute in, taking advantage of a bit of a slow start from the Bobcats when Marquis Grant-Mentis converted on a defensive zone turnover and beat Anthony Shrum over the shoulder to make it 1-0. Blue Ridge responded by building consecutive solid shifts, and eventually Nick Stuckless converted just under five minutes into the opening frame off a beautiful setup from Nikita Kozyrev.

The Bobcats were very far from done there, and neither was Stuckless who struck again just 1:56 later when he redirected a shot from Timothy St Pierre home on the man advantage for what eventually served as the game winning goal and put Blue Ridge up for good at 2-1. Captain Danny Martin followed 92 seconds later at 8:16 of the first, one-timing a shot past Breandan Colgan thanks to a terrific rinkwide feed from Dustin Jesseau to make it 3-1. Just 18 seconds after that #13 Justin Daly continued the horror holiday barrage on Friday the 13th sniping a wrist shot over the shoulder of Colgan to make it a 4-1 game and force Watertown to turn to Matt Lenz in goal for the remainder of the contest.

Lenz did not have much better luck, as Jesseau put a cap on a 5-goal first period scoring with exactly two minutes left in it to carry a 5-1 lead into the first intermission.

Darion Benchich scored just under 2 minutes into period two for the Wolves, briefly bringing them back withing three and beginning the longest scoreless stretch of the contest. Benchich's marker at 1:41 wasn't followed until the 16:46 mark of the middle frame when Nikita Kozyrev used fancy footwork to find time and space and snap a high slot wrist shot past Lenz to restore the Bobcats 4 goal advantage. Cole Oullete took advantage of a friendly carom off the back glass and batted the puck home in the final minute of the second to bring Watertown back to as close as they would come, as the score stood 6-3 heading to period three.

Just 35 seconds into the final frame, Demid Podrezov scored his first goal as a Bobcats and first North American professional goal, banking a wrist shot off a Watertown defender and into the back of the net to make it a 7-3 game. Kozyrev then added his second of the night unassisted at 4:33 to make it 8-3.

The final Wolves goal on the night came off the stick of Steven Klinck at 5:36, but was swiftly answered just 13 seconds later by former Wolf Zach Ross at 5:49 to make the score 9-4.

Just 16 seconds after Ross, Stuckless completed his hat trick on the night, picking up a deflected puck and potting it into the back of the net unassisted at 6:05 and put Blue Ridge into double digits at 10-4. Timothy St. Pierre answered Podrezov with both his first goal as a Bobcat and first North American pro goal just before the halfway mark of the final frame, one-timing a puck home and popping the bottle behind Lenz on the power play thanks to a great setup by Martin. Daly capped off the night at 14:30 and tied the single-game franchise record for goals with his second of the evening, another backdoor one tee that put an exclamation point on the eventual 12-4 final.

Daly's three point night earned him third star. Kozyrev's 4 point performance (2G, 1A) netted him second star. Stuckless' 5 point night (3G, 2A) notched him first star honors on an epic evening.

Both teams rematch at Hitachi Energy Arena for Valentine's Night tomorrow and meet for the fifth and final time in the regular season.

INDIANA SENTINELS at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Sentinels Top Hat Tricks 3-2 in Shootout

By Tyler Platz

Danbury, CT - The Hat Tricks have now lost five straight games after falling to the bottom-seeded Indiana Sentinels 3-2 in a shootout. Danbury's loss, paired with the Blue Ridge Bobcats' win, leaves the Hat Tricks 13 points out of a playoff spot.

In an otherwise evenly matched first period, the Hat Tricks had opportunities to take the early lead on two power plays. Turnovers and a lack of communication, however, squandered any hope on both man-advantage chances.

On Danbury's first power play, Indiana forward Bohdan Zinchenko just missed on a breakaway after the Hat Tricks turned the puck over at the offensive blue line. The miscommunication killed the first half of the penalty, and Danbury struggled to develop any offense on the following power play after an offsides call during a Sentinels' line change.

Following an unsuccessful Indiana power play, the Hat Tricks opened the scoring at 3:38 of the period when Eli Rivers found a bouncing puck in front of the Sentinels' net and put it past Chris Curr for the 1-0 lead. With the goal, Rivers' point streak stands at six games.

Greg Susinski opened things up at 16:04 in the second period, driving the net and putting home the rebound on an Austan Bellefeuille shot to extend Danbury's lead to 2-0. It was Susinski's third goal of the year and first since Dec. 27 against the Port Huron Prowlers.

After missing another shorthanded breakaways, the third time was the charm for Zinchenko, who tipped in Jakub Volf's pass over Kyle Penton's shoulder to cut the Hat Tricks' lead to 2-1 at 3:26.

Nursing a 2-1 lead in the final minute of the second, Danbury failed to clear the defensive zone, and Indiana took advantage. Jhuwon Davis found an open Ethan Esposito, who beat Penton weakside to tie the game 2-2 with 44 seconds left in the period.

Both teams had a man advantage chance in the defensive third period, but were unsuccessful. Rivers teased a second goal of the night with a breakaway in the final minute, but Curr made a save to keep the game tied 2-2 after three periods of play.

For the second straight game, Danbury went to overtime, where both teams traded scoring chances during a Hat Tricks power play. After five minutes of overtime, the Sentinels won 3-2 in the third round of the shootout with a Blake Peavey goal.

Danbury is back on home ice Saturday for Game 2 against Indiana. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Sentinels Back in the Win Column With 3-2 Shootout Victory

By Andy Poetzinger

Danbury, CT - The Indiana Sentinels finally got out of Binghamton, New York after spending nearly a full week there due to bus malfunctions. With everything getting fixed up, the Sentinels made it to Connecticut, prepared for a hard-fought weekend against the Danbury Hat Tricks

The first period would act closer to a chess match than anything as both teams were unable to get the motors revving all that much. It was not until the 16:20 mark when Danbury broke the ice. A turnover in the Sentinels end led to an opportunity for Austin Bellefeuille who was unable to get a proper shot on net. However, following up was Eli Rivers in the right place at the right time to pot his seventh of the season to give Danbury a 1-0 lead through the first twenty minutes.

Danbury would strike first in the second period, only 3:53 in the period. Bellefeuille again set the play up with a purposeful shot off the pad of Curr to get the rebound to the middle of the ice for a waiting Greg Susinski to give the Hat Tricks a 2-1 lead.

Indiana would claw back, however, as Bo Zinchenko in FPHL game #100 was able to redirect a Jakub Volf pass into the top corner for his twelfth of the season to make it 2-1 with 3:27 to play. Before the period would end, Blake Peavy made a phenomenal play to keep the puck inside the Danbury zone, got the puck to Jhuwon Davis who found Ethan Esposito waiting for a one-time missile to tie the game at two with fourty four seconds to play in the period.

Even though the Sentinels had a four-minute powerplay in the third period, they were unable to find a way to break the tie and we headed to overtime. OT was a back-and-forth affair with both teams getting opportunities, but both goaltenders were brilliant. Chris Curr made seven saves in overtime and thirty-two in the game.

In the shootout, neither team could dent the net in the first two rounds as Maximus Marek-Tortorella and Ethan Esposito were denied for Indiana, and Anthon Rubtsov and Maxim Maziarchuk stopped for Danbury. In the third round, Danbury sent Eli Rivers to the plate and Curr had the answer. That sent up Blake Peavy, the man who joined the Sentinels last weekend for his first games back in the FPHL since the 2023-2024 season, and he outlasted Danbury goaltender Kyle Penton to win the game for the Indiana Sentinels.

The Sentinels finish their road trip tomorrow night and take on the Danbury Hat Tricks for the final time in Connecticut. The puck drops at 7:00pm ET, and the Body Armor Pre-Game Show starts at 6:45 pm with Andy Poetzinger. Catch all the action on the Indiana Sentinels YouTube channel!

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS ZAP THE ZYDECO, 8-5

By Liam Gotimer

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons skated to an 8-5 victory over the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia, thrilling the home crowd with a high scoring showdown.

Tyler Roy earned the start in net for Columbus, while Ed Coffey got the nod for Baton Rouge.

The River Dragons struck first at 9:02 of the opening period. Tyler Barrow capped off a crisp passing sequence with a clean finish, assisted by Cody Wickline and Alex Storjohann.

Columbus doubled its lead at 11:52 when Kyle Moore delivered a highlight reel individual effort, beating Coffey upstairs to make it 2-0.

Baton Rouge responded before the intermission. Blake Keller found the back of the net, and Tyler Larwood followed with a goal of his own to even the score at 2-2 after twenty minutes of play.

The River Dragons regained control in the second period, outscoring the Zydeco 2-1. Barrow netted his second of the night at even strength, and Ryan Hunter made an immediate impact in his return to the lineup with a power play goal. Keller answered with his second tally of the evening to keep Baton Rouge within striking distance in what continued to be a back and forth contest.

In the third period, Zydeco defenseman Nick Ketola tied the game at 4-4 with a wrist shot through traffic that beat Roy cleanly.

Columbus responded in dominant fashion. Hunter struck for two consecutive goals just 37 seconds apart in the third period, swinging the momentum firmly in the River Dragons' favor and giving the home side breathing room late.

Baton Rouge native Jake Cox pulled one back for the Zydeco, but Moore sealed the game with an empty net goal to restore the three goal cushion and secure the 8-5 victory.

Roy finished the night with 22 saves on 27 shots to earn the win, while Coffey was charged with the loss for Baton Rouge.

TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS at PEE DEE ICECATS

ICECATS DOWN T-BIRDS 5-2

By Tom Callahan

Florence, SC -The Pee Dee IceCats rode a three-goal first period and a pair of goals from Dominiks Marcinkevics en route to a 5-2 win over the Twin City Thunderbirds on Friday night at Florence Center.

The IceCats opened the scoring just under four minutes into the first period with a Nick Magill-Diaz power play goal to kick off the scoring, followed by an even strength goal from Alex Legkov.

Twin City responded just thirty seconds later with Roman Kraemer's first of the night to make it 2-1 but 45 seconds after that Patriks Marcinkevics scored to cap the first period at 3-1.

Despite 23 shots on goal in the second period, Pee Dee could not stretch its lead in the second, but in the third Dominiks Marcinkevics scored twice including an empty net goal to ice a 5-2 win.

Parker Rutherford recorded 18 saves for the win, while Pee Dee put 46 shots on the Twin City goal in the game.

The game marked the first installment of a three-game weekend set between the two teams, resuming on Saturday night at 7:15 pm with 4,000 rally towels given to fans in attendance and one fan will be picked at random to have a chance to win a 2026 GMC Sierra.

Thunderbirds Drop Road Game to IceCats

By Kendall Grayson

Florence, SC - The Twin City Thunderbirds dropped a road game Friday night to the Pee Dee IceCats by a final score of 5-2. Roman Kraemer scored each of Twin City's goals in the loss. The Thunderbirds return to action tomorrow night in another road game against the IceCats. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15pm ET.

Nicholas Magill-Diaz opened the scoring in Friday night's game with a powerplay goal at 3:53 of the 1st period. The goal gave the IceCats a one-goal lead in the matchup, and was assisted by Timur Rasulov and Alexander Legkov. Alexander Legkov netted an even-strength goal at 9:50 of the 1st period to give Pee Dee a 2-0 advantage in the battle. Legkov's goal was assisted by Dzianis Zaichyk and Vadim Frolov. Roman Kraemer scored his thirteenth goal of the season at 10:20 of the 1st period to put Twin City on the scoreboard. Kraemer's goal was netted even-strength, and was assisted by Gus Ford and Matthew Garcia. Patricks Marcinkevics scored less than one minute later to give the IceCats another two-goal lead in the contest. Houston Wilson and Dominiks Marcinkevics each recorded an assist on the scoring play. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 16-5 margin during Friday's 1st period, and trailed by two goals entering the 2nd period.

No goals were scored during Friday's 2nd period, and the Thunderbirds trailed by a two-goal margin entering the 3rd period. Twin City was outshot by a 23-7 margin during the middle period of Friday night's contest.

Dominiks Marcinkevics netted an even-strength goal at 13:11 of the 3rd period to give Pee Dee a 4-1 lead in the matchup. Chance Adrian and Patriks Marcinkevics each collected an assist on the scoring play. Roman Kraemer scored his second goal of the night for Twin City with less than five minutes to play to bring the Thunderbirds within two goals of the IceCats' lead. Jon Buttitta and Nate Keeley each recorded an assist on Kraemer's powerplay goal. The final goal of Friday night's contest was netted by Dominiks Marcinkevics with less than one minute to play. The goal was scored into an empty net, and was assisted by Houston Wilson. Twin City outshot Pee Dee by an 12-9 margin during the 3rd period, but was outshot 48-24 overall Friday night. The Thunderbirds dropped to 15-18-1 in the loss.

Boris Babik turned away 43 of 47 shots faced during the matchup, and recorded the loss in goal for Twin City. Parker Rutherford collected the win in net for Pee Dee in a 22-save-on-24-shot performance.

TOPEKA SCARECROWS at BILOXI BREAKERS

Clark's Hat Trick Downs Breakers

By Devin Dobek

Biloxi, MS - Despite the loss last night, the Breakers were excited for a fresh slate to make some adjustments on Friday night against the Topeka Scarecrows. Biloxi's comeback attempt would fall short in an entertaining game as Cam Clark's hat trick proved to be too much en route to a 5-2 Topeka win.

Topeka grabbed the momentum early on to begin period 1 after killing a penalty before generating a man advantage opportunity of their own. Although they didn't score, they were able to garner all kinds of pressure on Rahul Sharma, making his first start in 6 games. At 8:06, off a defensive zone turnover, Cam Clark made a move in tight and finished with a nifty goal to lift Topeka ahead with an early 1-0 lead. Needing an answer, the window of opportunity opened when Grant Bondy was assessed a holding penalty. It took Biloxi a bit to enter the zone, but in the back half they were able to set up their attack. At 10:02, Matt Stoia fired a top corner rocket past Sammy Bernard for his first since returning to Biloxi to tie the game at 1. The final 10 minutes was a "ping pong" match, with both teams struggling to go from north to south and resorting to dumps and changes. Through 20 minutes, the score remained locked up at 1, with Topeka leading in shots 19-9.

The first half of the second period was very one sided for the Scarecrows. At 1:37, Jacob Gagnon fired a shot from the point through traffic that found the twine for his first goal since January 2nd to boost the 'Crows back ahead at 2-1. The Breakers didn't have a shot in the first 10+ minutes of the middle chapter, and then got into penalty trouble. Inside the final 6 minutes, they took 3 minor penalties that were completely avoidable, and found themselves on their heels shorthanded. The kill looked strong, but could only hang on for so long. At 19:11, Alex Norwinski pounded a rebound home for his first goal of the season on the powerplay to make it 3-1. The Breakers were outshot 20-6 in period 2, but trailing only by 2 had more than enough time to string together a comeback.

Period 3 started quick for the Scarecrows with Cam Clark potting his second of the night at exactly the 2:00 mark to make it 4-1. However, Topeka could only muster 3 shots the rest of the entire frame. At 8:04, AJ Schlepp delivered a one-punch knockout to Connor Lind, injecting some life into Breaker Bay. 3 seconds later, Ross Bartlett cashed in immediately off the faceoff to pull the Breakers to within 2. Biloxi continued the pressure but Sammy Bernard wouldn't budge again. Cam Clark's empty net hat trick goal at 19:31 buried the Breakers at 5-2. Biloxi outshot Topeka 16-6 in the final frame.

The Scarecrows improve to 22-13-1 as the Breakers fall to 6-31-1. Topeka continues their road trip Sunday against Monroe at 3:00 as Biloxi will take 9 days off to regroup before hosting the Blue Ridge Bobcats for a pair next Saturday and Sunday.

Clark Throws Hats Instead of Beads on Mardi Gras Night, Scarecrows Win 5-2

By Jon Kliment

Biloxi, MS - Topeka returned to Biloxi for the second of a two game set on Friday night. After a win on Thursday night the Scarecrows hoped for a sweep of the weekend series that would give them the season series win. Biloxi came in hoping to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Cameron Clark started the scoring 8:06 into the first period as he picked up a Trevor Grasby dump in, beat out Brendan Spinale to the net and went forehand-backhand behind Rahul Sharma to give Topeka the 1-0 lead. 1:56 later on the man advantage with Grant Bondy in the penalty box the returning Matt Stoia picked up a Ross Bartlett pass and beat Sammy Bernard for the tying goal 1-1.

In a similar fashion to last night the Scarecrows found a way once again in the early moments of the second period as Jacob Gagnon ripped one from the point that seemed to have eyes as it found its way through traffic and beat Rahul Sharma for the 2-1 lead just 1:37 into the period. Late in the second period Topeka took advantage of a power play opportunity after a Jacob Gagnon shot deflected off Sharma to his defensive partner Alex Norwinski who slapped home his first of the season into the empty net past a sprawled out Sharma with just 49 seconds to go in period two.

The final period of the game kicked off with Cameron Clark's second of the night on a two on one with Aldiyar Nurlan, but Clark took the shot himself making it 4-1 as he beat Sharma high 2:00 into the final period of regulation. After a dustup between Connor Lind and AJ Schlepp the Breakers rode some momentum 8:07 into the period and Ross Bartlett threw a puck on net that found its way past Bernard to bring Biloxi to 4-2. The Breakers pulled their goaltender and Clark was sent streaking by Doug Blaisdell as he put his hat trick into the empty net at 19:31 to put Topeka up 5-2.

Bernard stopped 29 of 31 for his 13th win of the season.

Topeka heads to Monroe to battle with the Moccasins in a makeup game at 3pm. Tune in on Youtube and Sporfie!

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS at MONROE MOCCASINS

ROCK LOBSTERS SCORE FOUR UNANSWERED IN THIRD TO RALLY PAST MOCCASINS 4-2

By Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA - The Athens Rock Lobsters scored four unanswered goals in the third period Friday night to rally past the Monroe Moccasins 4-2 at the Civic Center to move back into first place in the Continental Division.

Athens improved to 24-6-0-3-2 on the season, while Monroe fell to 25-6-2-2-0 and dropped to 1-4-2 against the Rock Lobsters this year. Six of the Moccasins eight losses this season have come against Athens.

Monroe controlled much of the first two periods and opened the scoring at 8:39 of the first, when Sam Turner found the net with his seventh goal of the year to give the Moccasins a 1-0 lead.

The advantage doubled early in the second period as Jared Christy had a wide open net, putting Monroe ahead 2-0 heading into the final period. The goal would extend his point streak to 19 games.

Entering the third period, Monroe had been dominant late in games all season. The Moccasins had scored 68 third-period goals, while allowing just 22 - their strongest period both offensively and defensively, but Athens flipped the script in the final 20 minutes.

Joe Mack started the comeback at 7:08, cutting the deficit to one before Eric Neiley tied the game with a power-play goal at 9:48.The Rock Lobsters took the lead at 12:13 when Gleb Bandurkin scored the go-ahead goal, giving Athens its first lead of the night. Garrett Milan added an empty-net goal to seal the game 4-2..

The Rock Lobsters are now 3-0 at the Civic Center this season and leapfrogged Monroe for the top spot in the Continental Division standings with the win. The two teams will meet again tomorrow night at the Civic Center.

Cardiac Crustaceans Stage Late Comeback in Monroe

By Matteen Zibanejadrad

Monroe, LA - The Athens Rock Lobsters scored all four of their goals in the third period to take down the Monroe Moccasins 4-2 Friday night in Monroe Civic Center.

A defensive-zone turnover resulted in a Sam Turner goal 8:39 into the contest, as the hosts took the game's first lead.

In the second period, Jared Christy doubled the Snakes' advantage to create a more raucous atmosphere in the Snake Pit.

All Athens needed for a spark was a goal, and it came 7:08 into the third period off the stick of Joe Mack. The center forced the turnover and converted the chance he created with a top-shelf shot.

Eric Neiley tied the game less than three minutes later, scoring into an open net after Jesse Lowell tipped a Daniil Glukharyov pass his direction.

The go-ahead goal was hacked at by Gleb Bandurkin, who never gave up on the play and forced a leak through Tyler Masternak's five hole.

Icing the game with 2:09 to go, Garrett Milan scored an empty netter to secure the spoils and put Athens back atop the Continental Division.

The Rock Lobsters (24-6-5-0, 82 pts) finish off the series against the Snakes tomorrow night at 8:05 p.m. EST.







