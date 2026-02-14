Jansen's Late Strike Pushes Bears Past Prowlers
Published on February 13, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Port Huron Prowlers News Release
A late game-winner by Mac Jansen sent the Binghamton Black Bears past the Port Huron Prowlers on February 13. The Prowlers had their four-game win streak snapped.
"Every opponent presents its own unique challenge," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "Binghamton does some things really well. We had a good plan, we have to execute at a high level. Execution was very inconsistent tonight."
After a scoreless first period, the Prowlers got a five-on-three power play. Blake Anderson ripped a shot top corner and then 47 seconds later, Matt Graham found Reggie Millette with a saucer pass on a rush.
Port Huron's 2-0 lead evaporated in 55 seconds of game time. CJ Stubbs ripped a pass from the boards to Ivan Bondarenko who tipped it home. Then, Gavin Yates stepped over the blue line and found a spot on the short side to tie it. Gehrett Sargis dangled in seconds later and his shot was stopped but the rebound went right to Jacob Shankar who put it home and the Bears had the lead.
"I thought we put a good first 20 minutes together," Graham said. "We fell asleep for 10 minutes in the second and that's what ended up hurting us in the end."
Late in the period, Nick Favaro grabbed the puck off the boards and put it on net. Graham was right in front and he tipped it home to tie the score at three heading into the third.
With just over three minutes to go, the Prowlers tried to exit their zone but Scott Ramaekers held his ground. He bolted down the wall and found Jansen on the back side for a tap in. Jansen added an empty netter in the dying seconds.
Jansen led the way with his two goals while Ramaekers had two assists. Dominik Tmej stopped 25 shots.
Graham has his goal and assist to lead the Port Huron offense while Favaro dished out a pair of helpers. Reid Cooper made 34 saves in the loss.
The teams battle again on Valentine's Day at 6:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.
