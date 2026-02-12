Danbury Hat Tricks X Hat City Physical Therapy Hockey Camp

Published on February 12, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to partner with Hat City Physical Therapy to host a free hockey camp on Saturday, March 14, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Open to fans of all ages, the camp will focus on learning to skate and playing hockey, with instruction provided by Danbury Hat Tricks players. Participants will receive hands-on training and an unforgettable experience on the ice with their favorite hometown team.

All registered participants will also receive a complimentary ticket to the Hat Tricks' game against the Binghamton Black Bears that evening.

Skate rentals are available for those who don't have skates.

Registration is open now, and the camp is free to attend. Space is limited, so early sign-up is encouraged.

ABOUT HAT CITY PHYSICAL THERAPY

Hat City Physical Therapy is the Official Physical Therapy destination of the Danbury Hat Tricks.

Led by Dr. Eric Schmitt, Hat City PT's highly skilled and caring team of licensed therapy providers are focused and committed to restoring your health and well-being so that you can return to the life you enjoy. At Hat City, they not only help restore damaged or injured areas of the body, but they also offer comprehensive programs after your initial treatment to help you maintain peak physical health in the future.

They're believers in helping as many people as possible recover from sports injuries, falls, accidents, surgeries or rehabilitate for another reason. Start your rehabilitation journey with them today, and you will be well on your way to expanding your boundaries and restoring your health.

Hat City Physical Therapy is located at 46 Federal Rd Danbury, CT 06810. For more information, visit hatcityphysicaltherapy.com or call them at 203-748-4278.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Feb. 13 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 14 (7:00 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena, to take on the Indiana Sentinels. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2026

Danbury Hat Tricks X Hat City Physical Therapy Hockey Camp - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.