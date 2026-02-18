Before the Black Bears vs Watertown 2/20 & 2/21

Published on February 18, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Black Bears once again make the trip to the North Country for a two-game set with the Wolves. The teams have become very familiar with one another, as this weekend marks their 13th meeting of the season. The last time these two faced off, goaltending stole the spotlight for Binghamton. Dominik Tmej allowed just one goal the entire weekend. On Friday night, the offense exploded for eight goals in a dominant performance. Thirteen different players recorded a point, with seven finding the back of the net. Zac Sirota led the way with two goals, and combined with Tmej's shutout, it was more than enough to secure a convincing victory. Saturday's matchup proved to be much tighter. C.J. Stubbs and Dan Stone each scored in a 2-1 contest as the Black Bears completed the sweep and captured all six points on the weekend.

Binghamton enters the series fresh off two exciting games in Port Huron against the Prowlers. Both matchups were back-and-forth affairs that ended on the positive side for the Black Bears. In game one, the Prowlers stormed out to an early 2-0 lead before Binghamton responded with three unanswered goals. Matt Graham tied the game late in the second period, but Mac Jansen's third-period heroics put the Black Bears ahead for good in a 5-3 victory. Night two followed a similar script. Port Huron once again built a 2-0 advantage before the Black Bears battled back to tie the game. The Prowlers reclaimed the lead and appeared destined for the win until Gehrett Sargis buried the game-tying goal in the dying seconds of regulation. The game went the distance, where Binghamton prevailed in the shootout to secure five out of a possible six points on the weekend. The Black Bears enter this matchup at 34-5-1, sitting first in the Empire Division with 100 points.

The Wolves return home after a difficult weekend in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where they surrendered a combined 19 goals over a two-game span. Watertown struggled to halt Blue Ridge's momentum, allowing one stretch of five consecutive goals and another run of four in a row. Although the Wolves managed to score four times in the opener, they were unable to generate consistent offense. Game two brought more of the same, as Watertown allowed seven straight goals - a deficit far too large to overcome. The Wolves now return home looking to regroup, but they face a tall task against the top team in the Empire Division. Watertown enters the series at 13-21-5, sixth in the division with 41 points.

Players to Watch

Black Bears - Tyson Kirkby (F)

Kirkby made an immediate impact in his return last weekend, scoring two goals in Saturday night's comeback effort. The captain is a vital piece of the Black Bears' lineup, and his absence earlier in the season was felt throughout the roster. After spending the early portion of the year on injured reserve, Kirkby has found his rhythm since returning. He also spent time with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the SPHL, bringing valuable experience and momentum back to Binghamton. As one of the longest-tenured players in franchise history - and one of just two players to have been with the organization all five seasons - Kirkby's leadership will be crucial as the Black Bears push toward a third straight championship.

Black Bears - Gehrett Sargis (F)

Sargis has been a difference-maker since joining Binghamton. The veteran forward made an immediate impact, using his size and strength to create scoring opportunities for both himself and his linemates. He has earned consistent time on the power play and has developed chemistry across multiple line combinations under Coach Sherwood. As the season grinds through the winter months, Sargis remains a key component of the Black Bears' continued success.

Wolves - Steven Klinck (D)

Klinck's efforts last weekend may have been overshadowed by the results, but the defenseman turned in strong performances in both games, scoring in each contest. He continues to be one of the most important pieces of Watertown's offense and has frequently been called upon to carry the load. If the Wolves hope to gain ground in the standings this weekend, Klinck will need to be at his best - not only generating chances for himself but creating opportunities for his teammates as well.

Schedule

February 20, 7:30 pm at The Watertown Arena (Watertown, NY.)

February 21, 7:30 pm at The Watertown Arena (Watertown, NY.)

You can watch both of the games on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.