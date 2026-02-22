IceCats Sweep Weekend Series in Columbus

February 21, 2026

COLUMBUS, GA - The Pee Dee IceCats took five of a possible six points on the road from the Columbus River Dragons this weekend after winning 5-3 on Friday and 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.

Friday night, Patriks Marcinkevics recorded a hat trick to lead the IceCats to the victory while Sean Kuhn earned his first win in a Pee Dee uniform with 30 saves. Houston Wilson also recorded a goal and two assists on the night and Alex Legkov added two helpers. The win also snapped Columbus' 11-game win streak dating back to January 16.

Saturday, Columbus drew a team-record 7,870 fans for its Military Appreciation Night but once again the IceCats disappointed the home fans by winning 4-3 in overtime on Legkov's second goal of the game at 3:46 of the extra session. Wilson once again posted a goal and two assists in the win, and Noah Robinson scored his first goal in an IceCats uniform.

Former River Dragon Breandan Colgan earned his first win for Pee Dee, turning aside 29-of-32 shots in the win.

The pair of victories on the weekend helped the IceCats move four points in front of the Twin City Thunderbirds, who split their weekend series with the Monroe Moccasins.

Pee Dee is back in action next weekend on the road against Blue Ridge Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The next IceCats home games are March 6 and 7 against the Athens Rock Lobsters at 7:15 pm. Single game seats are on sale for all remaining IceCats home games at the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.







