Thunderbirds Acquire Corey Cunningham from Moccasins

Published on December 31, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have acquired forward Corey Cunningham from the Monroe Moccasins in exchange for financial considerations.

Corey Cunningham, 24, Forward, of Prince George, British Columbia, skated in twenty-one games this season for the Monroe Moccasins. He scored four goals and recorded five assists for nine total points. He appeared in thirty-one games with Monroe last season. Cunningham scored twenty goals and notched eleven assists for thirty-one total points. He has appeared in ninety-four games during his FPHL career. Cunningham has scored fifty goals and has recorded thirty-eight assists for eighty-eight total points. He made his FPHL debut with the Danbury Hat Tricks during the 2023-2024 regular season. Prior to his time in professional hockey, Cunningham previously skated for SUNY-Geneseo (NCAA DIII, Geneseo, New York), Trail Smoke Eaters (BCHL, Trail, British Columbia), and Prince George Spruce Kings (BCHL, Prince George, British Columbia). He was a member of Prince George's 2018-2019 BCHL Championship team. Cunningham is 5'10", 185 lbs., and is a left-handed shot.

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.