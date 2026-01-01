Graham Scores Winner in Prowlers First OT of Season

Published on December 31, 2025

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers closed out 2025 with a win in their first overtime game of the season as they took down the Indiana Sentinels 3-2. Matt Graham scored the winner on a five-on-three power play 43 seconds into the extra session.

"It was a crazy play," Graham said. "I told [Lukas] Lacny in warmups that the boards on the back wall are pretty lively. We won a battle in the corner, went up top. Came across to Bobby [Price]. Bobby comes downhill, takes a shot, I think it went off the back wall, and the goalie couldn't reset in time. It popped back in front and I was able to find time and space to throw it behind him."

Indiana scored first shorthanded in the opening period. Ashton Collazo stole the puck in his own end and went in one-on-one. His first shot from the left wing was stopped but he put home his own rebound.

That lead held until late in the second. Vincent Dekumbis caused a turnover high in the offensive zone and Bobby Price grabbed the puck. He sent Nick Favaro down the boards and the defenseman found Blake Anderson for a one-timer low in the right-wing circle to tie it.

The Prowlers got another man advantage to open the second and Arttu Hekkilä cleaned up a rebound in the blue paint to make it 2-1. During another Port Huron power play, the Sentinels tied the score. Jonas Leas took a turnover and drove the net to tuck home his team's second shorty of the night.

"Timing was not good," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "Timing and some puck handling were not very good. We're going to address it, tomorrow, we'll be able to cut the video and make sure the timing is much better."

After unsportsmanlike conduct penalties at the end of regulation, the Prowlers started the extra session with a five-on-three. A shot from up top bounced off the back boards and Graham tapped it home before John Werber could seal the post.

"Practices have been limited with our schedule recently, but we did work on five-on-three quite a bit yesterday," Paulin said. "I thought those guys made a heck of a play. We got a good look, but didn't score on it. There was a little bit of chaos, we were able to get a puck and when 51 gets the puck around the net, usually, good things happen."

Price and Favaro finished with a pair of assists apiece while Reid Cooper got the win after making 37 saves.

Werber stopped 38 shots in the loss.

The Prowlers and Sentinels have a two-game set at McMorran Place scheduled for January 2 and 3. Tickets to both games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







