Huber, Prowlers Control Hat Tricks in Sweep

Published on December 28, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers controlled the Danbury Hat Tricks in a 4-1 win to complete their second weekend sweep in a row. The Prowlers are 4-0-0 against the Hat Tricks this season.

"We put a lot of emphasis on finishing hits and being physical," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "I thought we did that, especially as the game wore on; the second period was huge. When you talk about controlling, it starts on the back end."

After a scoreless opening period, the Port Huron offense broke through in the second. Bryan Parsons sent a shot from the point that was stopped, but the rebound came right to Vincent Dekumbis at the top of the crease. He cleaned it up to break the ice.

"It was good to see it hit the back of the net," Dekumbis said. "Great shot from [Parsons], I happened to be in a good spot and I just tapped it in."

A few minutes later, Nick Favaro's long-range wrister found the back of the net to make it 2-0. Then, Alex Johnson's shot created a rebound that Matt Graham smashed to the back of the net.

Alexander Legkov got one back for the Hat Tricks in the third, but Bobby Price restored the three-goal lead with a bank shot off of Sebastian Resar from behind the net.

Dekumbis led the way for the Prowlers with three points while Price and Favaro each added an assist to their goals. Johnson finished with a pair of helpers and Bailey Huber got the win with 27 saves.

"I thought [Huber] was absolutely fantastic tonight," Paulin said. "He controlled the game. I thought that was a big, big difference, the way the goalies controlled it and I thought ours did an excellent job."

A New Year's Eve visit to Indiana is next up for the Prowlers as they'll take on the Sentinels at 7:30 P.M. on Wednesday. That game will be available on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.