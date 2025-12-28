Binghamton Powers past Wolves

Game two of the weekend between the Wolves and Black Bears was on tap this evening at the Watertown Municipal Arena. The seventh game in the season series found the Wolves still trying to score their first win of the season against the Black Bears, after losing the previous six games. Binghamton entered the game riding a thirteen game win streak, while the Wolves were looking to get back to the win column after dropping their last two.

Watertown would strike early at the 1:44 mark with a Jake Schultz goal assisted by Adam Zimmerman and Brad Reitter.

The Black Bears Zac Sirota snuck behind the Wolves defense at 7:26 of the frame and knotted the game at one goal each, assisted by Geherett Sargis and Mac Jansen.

At 15:35 of the period, Austin Thompson put the Black Bears in front for the first, and would send the teams to the locker rooms with the Black Bears leading 2-1.

At 3:03 into the second, CJ Stubbs scored his first of the night and fourth of the weekend to extend the Black Bears lead to 3-1, assisted by Tyson Kirkby and Kyle Stephan.

Kyle Stephan added to the Black Bears lead at 6:35 of the period, making it 4-1 on a pass from Jesse Anderson. Binghamton held the 4-1 lead after forty minutes of play.

CJ Stubbs would get his second of the night at 1:25 of the third for a powerplay goal assisted by Gavin Yates, making the score 5-1.

Less than a minute later at 2:11, Mc Jensen would light the lamp making it 6-1 in favor of Binghamton. Assists on the goal belonged to Stubbs and Yates.

Binghamton scored the 6-1 win while outshooting Watertown 36-16 for the game.

These same two teams will square off again next Friday and Saturday night in Watertown, as we kick off the new year. The puck drop for both night is scheduled to start at 7:30.







