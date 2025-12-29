FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

PORT HURON PROWLERS at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

HAT TRICKS SWEPT BY PROWLERS IN WEEKEND SET

by Meghan Baker

Danbury, CT - Hat Tricks fell 4-1 during a Sunday matinee against division rivals, the Port Huron Prowlers.

The Hat Tricks battled through a slow start in the opening frame, quickly facing penalty trouble. Kadyn Fennell took a double minor for high sticking at 8:14, followed by a slashing call on Jordan Kromm one minute later, giving the Prowlers a brief 5-on-3.

At 14:38, Fennell returned to the box on an embellishment call while Bryan Parsons was penalized for interference. Danbury earned its first power play at 15:04 when Noah Robinson drew a slashing penalty on Luke James, creating a 4-on-3.

Danbury's penalty kill stood tall, shutting down eight penalty minutes in the period to keep the game scoreless.

Port Huron took a 1-0 lead at 7:07 in the middle frame after Vincent Dekumbis found the back of the net from the base of the right wing circle just out of reach of netminder Sebastian Resar's left pad. Just over four minutes later, Nicholas Favaro ripped one through traffic in front, off the sticks of Dekumbis and Bobby Price to put the Prowlers up two.

Forward Matt Graham gained his 12th of the season off a rebound of a pad save at 14:59 to make the score 3-0 to close out the second period.

Alexander Legkov put the Hat Tricks on the board early in the final frame with a shot from the left side with help from Captain Jonny Ruiz for an even-strength goal at 2:33.

Prowlers answered with a wrap around shot from Price at 5:38, putting them up 4-1 to close out the match.

The Hat Tricks look to secure a road win against the PeeDee Ice Cats on Wednesday, January 1st, for their first game of 2026. Puck drop is set for 7:15 P.M.

Huber, Prowlers Control Hat Tricks in Sweep

by Will Wiegelman

Danbury, CT - The Port Huron Prowlers controlled the Danbury Hat Tricks in a 4-1 win to complete their second weekend sweep in a row. The Prowlers are 4-0-0 against the Hat Tricks this season.

"We put a lot of emphasis on finishing hits and being physical," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "I thought we did that, especially as the game wore on; the second period was huge. When you talk about controlling, it starts on the back end."

After a scoreless opening period, the Port Huron offense broke through in the second. Bryan Parsons sent a shot from the point that was stopped, but the rebound came right to Vincent Dekumbis at the top of the crease. He cleaned it up to break the ice.

"It was good to see it hit the back of the net," Dekumbis said. "Great shot from [Parsons], I happened to be in a good spot and I just tapped it in."

A few minutes later, Nick Favaro's long-range wrister found the back of the net to make it 2-0. Then, Alex Johnson's shot created a rebound that Matt Graham smashed to the back of the net.

Alexander Legkov got one back for the Hat Tricks in the third, but Bobby Price restored the three-goal lead with a bank shot off of Sebastian Resar from behind the net.

Dekumbis led the way for the Prowlers with three points while Price and Favaro each added an assist to their goals. Johnson finished with a pair of helpers and Bailey Huber got the win with 27 saves.

"I thought [Huber] was absolutely fantastic tonight," Paulin said. "He controlled the game. I thought that was a big, big difference, the way the goalies controlled it and I thought ours did an excellent job."

A New Year's Eve visit to Indiana is next up for the Prowlers as they'll take on the Sentinels at 7:30 P.M. on Wednesday. That game will be available on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







