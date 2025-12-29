Hat Tricks Swept by Prowlers in Weekend Set

Published on December 28, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - Hat Tricks fell 4-1 during a Sunday matinee against division rivals, the Port Huron Prowlers.

The Hat Tricks battled through a slow start in the opening frame, quickly facing penalty trouble. Kadyn Fennell took a double minor for high sticking at 8:14, followed by a slashing call on Jordan Kromm one minute later, giving the Prowlers a brief 5-on-3.

At 14:38, Fennell returned to the box on an embellishment call while Bryan Parsons was penalized for interference. Danbury earned its first power play at 15:04 when Noah Robinson drew a slashing penalty on Luke James, creating a 4-on-3.

Danbury's penalty kill stood tall, shutting down eight penalty minutes in the period to keep the game scoreless.

Port Huron took a 1-0 lead at 7:07 in the middle frame after Vincent Dekumbis found the back of the net from the base of the right wing circle just out of reach of netminder Sebastian Resar's left pad. Just over four minutes later, Nicholas Favaro ripped one through traffic in front, off the sticks of Dekumbis and Bobby Price to put the Prowlers up two.

Forward Matt Graham gained his 12th of the season off a rebound of a pad save at 14:59 to make the score 3-0 to close out the second period.

Alexander Legkov put the Hat Tricks on the board early in the final frame with a shot from the left side with help from Captain Jonny Ruiz for an even-strength goal at 2:33.

Prowlers answered with a wrap around shot from Price at 5:38, putting them up 4-1 to close out the match.

The Hat Tricks look to secure a road win against the PeeDee Ice Cats on Wednesday, January 1st, for their first game of 2026. Puck drop is set for 7:15 P.M.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Wednesday, Dec. 31 (7:15 p.m.), Friday, Jan. 2 (7:15 p.m.), and Saturday, Jan. 3 (7:15 p.m.) at the Florence Civic Center, against the PeeDee Ice Cats.







