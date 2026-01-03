Prowlers Prevail in Second-Straight OT Game

Published on January 2, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers and Indiana Sentinels went to overtime for the second game in a row and Port Huron came out on top again. Nick Favaro was the OT hero this time around as the Prowlers came from behind to get the extra point.

"I thought the crowd was electric tonight," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "Our fans showed up and we built off of that big time, especially in that first period. We didn't get any goals to show for it, but I thought we were skating really well and a lot of that had to do with the crowd."

The scoring started in the second period with Jonas Leas' power play goal in tight to the net. Bryan Parsons responded 1:45 later as he slid home his own rebound off a rush chance.

Dalton Anderson got the next two for Indiana. First, he picked off a pass in the Port Huron end and snapped home his first goal as a Sentinel. In the final minutes of the period, Denver Craig found him for a back-door-tap-in as his team took a 3-1 lead into the third. The Prowlers were 0-10-0 this season when trailing after 40 minutes.

"In the second period, we made a few mistakes," Paulin said. "This is a very opportunistic team and they capitalized on them. I thought the guys and lines that made those mistakes responded well in the third."

Less than three minutes into the third, they cut into the deficit after a Parsons shot was deflected home by Connor Bizal. Then, on a power play, Bobby Price poked home the tying tally.

Port Huron survived a penalty kill in the final two minutes of regulation and got on the attack. Blake Anderson's shot was stopped by Chris Curr but a juicy rebound in the slot gave Favaro an opening to be the hero.

"It felt great," Favaro said. "I thought we were playing well the whole game so it was about time. We didn't get shaken up when we went down. Great game from the guys."

Anderson and Jamie Bucell finished with a pair of assists apiece while Price and Parsons each added a helper to their goals. Bailey Huber made 18 saves in net.

Craig finished with two helpers for Indiana while Curr made 46 stops in the loss.

The Prowlers and Sentinels finish their week with one more game at McMorran on January 3 at 7:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







