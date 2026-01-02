Racing History Meets Hockey on January 10

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







The Athens Rock Lobsters are going full throttle on Friday, January 10, as the limited-edition NASCLAW Jersey makes its on-ice debut during a night dedicated to racing history, speed, and nonstop entertainment.

Inspired by the iconic look of a NASCAR fire-suit, the NASCLAW jersey blends motorsports grit with Athens hockey swagger; bold, fast, and unmistakably Rock Lobsters. From the moment doors open, the entire building will be branded for racing, turning game night into a true crossover celebration for fans of hockey and horsepower alike.

NASCAR Night Game Tickets

NASCAR Takes Over Foundry Street & Akins Ford Arena

Before the puck even drops, the party starts outside Akins Ford Arena. Foundry Street will be closed earlier that day to make way for multiple NASCAR Cup Series cars on full display. Fans will be able to walk the street, see the cars up close, and snap photos just steps from the arena.

Inside the arena, the excitement continues with 12 NASCAR drivers appearing for meet-and-greets and autograph sessions on the concourse. Confirmed drivers include Kyle Busch, Brexton Busch, Daniel Suárez, Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar, and many more.

First-Ever Athens Rock Lobsters NASCAR Cup Series Car

Adding to the legendary feel of the night, fans will get to see (and take photos with) the first-ever Athens Rock Lobsters NASCAR Cup Series inspired car, fully decked out in ARL swag. It's a one-of-a-kind visual that brings the Rock Lobsters brand into racing culture like never before.

How to Get the NASCLAW Jersey

The fire-suit inspired NASCLAW jerseys will be available in two exclusive ways:

Replica Jerseys

Available at the Rock Shop (in-store and online) beginning January 3.

Team-Worn Jerseys

Worn on the ice during NASCAR Night and auctioned off after the January 10 game for fans looking to own a true piece of Rock Lobsters history.

Tickets & Upgrades

General game tickets are available now.

NASCAR General Tickets

Meet & Greet upgrades can be added after selecting your seats during checkout. (look for the optional experience add-ons.)

NASCAR MEET & GREET PACKAGES

Already have tickets and want to upgrade your experience? Call the Rock Lobsters ticket team at 706-510-2959. January 10 isn't just a hockey game; it's a full-scale NASCAR Night takeover. Fire up the engines, throw on your race gear, and get ready for a night where Athens hockey meets racing legends.







