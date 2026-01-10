Dumas Stands on Business as Lobsters Dominate IceCats

ATHENS, GA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Pee Dee IceCats 7-3 Friday night at Akins Ford Arena on the back of a hat-trick performance from Dominic Dumas.

The night started with the first professional goal for Brandon Walker, who picked up a loose puck and found the five hole of Matt Sayles just 1:25 in.

Patriks Marcinkevics found the equalizer for Pee Dee on the power play, but Athens found its fire after that.

Dominic Dumas and Joe Mack, two of the hottest Athens skaters right now, would score back to back to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

Coming off a two-goal game last Friday, Dumas finished off his second of the night less than two minutes into the middle frame after a brilliant feed from Daniil Glukharyov.

After Jesse Lowell put the punctuation mark on a tic-tac-toe move to put the hosts up by four, the Ice Cats scratched one back with a bar-down tally from Houston Wilson with 13:17 on the clock.

Dumas finished off his first professional hat trick a couple of minutes into the third period, arriving at the welcome mat to push in a Devyn Mayea helper from behind the net.

Wilson logged his second of the game minutes later, scoring Pee Dee's league-leading ninth shorthanded goal of the year.

Joe Mack kicked up the extra point to make it 7-3 with more than half of the third period to go, but the scoring would end there.

In his return from the ECHL, Carter McPhail logged his 10th win of the year on a 33-save performance.

The Rock Lobsters (18-4-5-0, 64 pts) return to the Tank tomorrow night for NASCAR Night against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.







