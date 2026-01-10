IceCats Drop First Half of Weekend Series to Athens

ATHENS, GA - Despite two goals and an assist from Houston Wilson, the Pee Dee IceCats lost 7-3 to the Athens Rock Lobsters on Friday night.

Wilson set up the first IceCats goal of the night, a Patriks Marcinkevics goal in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, and then added an unassisted even strength goal and a shorthanded marker of his own. On the even strength goal, Wilson stole the puck deep in the defensive zone and raced up the ice in a 3-on-1, electing to take the shot and beating Athens goaltender Carter McPhail over the left shoulder to the far side.

Pee Dee also went a perfect eight-for-eight on the penalty kill in the game, and Wilson's shorthanded goal was the team's league-leading ninth of the season.

The same two teams rematch tomorrow night in Athens at 7:05 pm, with the IceCats Broadcast Network Powers Properties Pregame Show kicking off at 6:50 pm.







