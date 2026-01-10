Columbus Defeated in the Extra Session, 5-4

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Blue Ridge Bobcats, 5-4, in overtime on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Columbus struck early, as leading point producer Tyler Barrow opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game by sliding a puck between the legs of Anthony Shrum.

Despite the quick start, Blue Ridge carried a 2-1 lead after the first period, with goals from Mike Mercurio and Nick Stuckless.

The second period opened with a fight between newly acquired River Dragon Skate Skalde and former Columbus forward Carson Andreoli.

Riding the momentum, the River Dragons capitalized on the ensuing power play, as Chiwetin Blacksmith buried the tying goal. Blue Ridge responded shortly after, retaking the lead on Dustin Jesseau's first of three goals on the night.

Later in the period, Barrow struck again, roofing a backhand shot to knot the game at three.

With the score tied entering the third, Barrow completed the hat trick, giving Columbus its first lead since the opening minutes. The advantage was short-lived, however, as Jesseau answered once more for Blue Ridge to tie the game and force overtime on the Chattahoochee River.

In the extra session, Jesseau completed his hat trick, scoring the game-winner to secure the additional point for the Bobcats.

Trevor Babin made 38 saves on 43 shots in the loss for Columbus, while Anthony Shrum earned the victory in goal for Blue Ridge.

Columbus will be back in action tonight, taking on Blue Ridge once again.







