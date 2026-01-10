Ruiz Nets Goal No. 200 as Hat Tricks Top Wolves, 5-4, in Overtime

Published on January 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks won their second straight game, beating the Watertown Wolves 5-4 in overtime. Danbury captain Jonny Ruiz became the fifth FPHL player to join the 200 Club, scoring his 200th career goal in the third period to force overtime.

The Hat Tricks opened the game with energy. They built a 6-1 edge in shots on goal, but the Wolves scored first when Watertown leading scorer Steven Klinck capitalized on a neutral-zone turnover by Danbury rookie Zachary Hauseman and beat Hat Tricks goaltender Kyle Penton high with a wrist shot to go up 1-0 at 14:51 in the first period.

At 15:24 of the second period, Hat Tricks forward Anton Rubtsov scored in a scrum in front of Wolves goaltender Breandan Colgan to tie the game 1-1. With the goal, Rubtsov has scored in three straight games and recorded points in four consecutive contests.

Despite putting 27 shots on goal and receiving two power plays, including a four-minute man-advantage following a high-sticking penalty on Klinck, Danbury did not take the lead until 5:35 of the second, when Hat Tricks captain Jonny Ruiz's wrist shot caromed off the glass behind the Wolves' net and came out front to forward Jordon Kromm, who made it 2-1.

Watertown evened the score again at 10:06 in the third when Wolves forward Egor Filippov beat Penton from the high slot during a rush to make it 2-2. Danbury didn't wait long to respond, as Rubtsov interrupted a Watertown breakout and scored his second of the night at 9:48 to make it 3-2.

After killing three Wolves power plays to open the game, the Hat Tricks' penalty kill was beaten on Watertown's fourth man advantage, when Klinck's wrist shot from the left hashmark got through traffic and past Penton to tie the game 3-3.

23 seconds later, the Wolves regained the lead for the first time since the opening period when Klinck completed his hat trick to make it 4-3 with 6:00 remaining. With a man advantage and the net empty, Danbury tied the game 4-4 with 19 seconds left when Jonny Ruiz scored a one-timer for goal No. 200 of his career.

In overtime, forward Eli Rivers scored in his Hat Tricks debut on a two-on-one rush to win the game 5-4.

The Hat Tricks return Saturday at 7 p.m. in Danbury for the second game of the weekend series against the Wolves.

