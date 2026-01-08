Halfway Through the 2025-26 Season, Where Does Danbury Stand?

Published on January 8, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks are officially at the halfway point of the 2025-26 schedule following a 5-3 victory over the Pee Dee IceCats on Jan. 3. With a 9-15-3-1 record through 28 games, Danbury has fallen short of some preseason expectations, sitting outside the playoff picture at the midpoint.

Those expectations were clearly defined before the season began in an interview with captain Jonny Ruiz. He outlined the standard the Hat Tricks wanted to hold themselves to - one centered around competitiveness and remaining in the playoff picture, one that the organization has been in every season of its existence outside of the COVID-19 year.

This season has also marked the beginning of a new chapter for Danbury, as the team brought in John Bierchen as the new head coach. Under Bierchen, the Hat Tricks have undergone significant roster turnover, as the coaching staff looks to shape the team's identity to be in tune with Bierchen's chip-on-the-shoulder mentality.

So far, it's proved inconsistent, but the Hat Tricks have shown flashes of what's being built in Danbury. As the season reaches its midpoint, it's a natural time to take a look at where things stand - how close they are to playing to the standard, and remaining in the playoff hunt.

Where the Hat Tricks stand

Danbury's 9-15-3-1 record gives the team 32 points and places them fifth in the Empire Division, one spot out of the playoffs. The Hat Tricks are also one point out of the playoffs, as the fourth-seeded Blue Ridge Bobcats have 33 points with a 10-15-1-1 record.

For the 2025-26 season, there are seven teams in each division in the FPHL. Here is how the Hat Tricks have performed against the six other teams in the Empire Division.

No. 1 Binghamton Black Bears 25-3-0-0 (73)

The Black Bears are not only the No. 1 team in the division, but they're also the No. 1 team in the league. Their 73 points are nine ahead of the Continental Division leader, Monroe Moccasins' 64 points, and 21 ahead of the second-place Port Huron Prowlers in the Empire Division.

Coming off back-to-back championships, Binghamton is the team to beat, a task Danbury hasn't been up to so far this season. In nine games between the two through the halfway point, the Black Bears are 9-0.

In the most recent meeting on Dec. 20, Binghamton dominated the Hat Tricks 11-3, maintaining a firm grasp of the matchup. Forward Austin D'Orazio led the way for the Black Bears, earning first-star honors with two power-play goals and two assists for four points. Defenseman Jesse Anderson also had a four-point night with a goal and three assists.

In eight of the nine contests, Danbury has lost by multiple goals, the outlier being a Binghamton 3-2 shootout win on Dec. 12. In the game, the Hat Tricks had one of their best performances against a top-tier opponent despite the loss.

Forward Noah Robinson's first-period short-handed goal and forward Austan Bellefeuille's tally a minute later gave Danbury a 2-0 lead over the top-seeded Black Bears. Binghamton forward Tyson Kirkby would cut the lead to 2-1 before the end of the first, but the rest of regulation was some of the Hat Tricks' best defensive hockey in 2025-26.

Although the shot chart heavily favored the Black Bears 58-19, the Hat Tricks-backed by goalie Sebastian Resar, who had 55 saves on 57 shots-kept pace with Binghamton, something they hadn't managed in previous matchups. They have since struggled in the three contests that followed, falling 8-3 on Dec. 13, 4-2 on Dec. 19 and 11-3 on Dec. 20.

No. 2 Port Huron Prowlers 16-11-0-2 (52)

The Prowlers have spent most of the season sitting in the Empire Division's second seed since opening the season in Danbury on Oct. 10. Through four games against the Hat Tricks this season, Port Huron has gone 4-0 and has complete control of the season series at the midway point.

In the last time out between the two teams on Dec. 28, the Prowlers defeated Danbury 4-1 behind forward Vincent Dekumbis' three-point night. Forward Bobby Price also added an assist and a goal in the third period to close the game out.

Former Hat Trick forward Alexander Legkov scored Danbury's only goal of the night, beating Port Huron goalie Bailey Huber from the left circle to avoid the shutout.

The season series has been full of chippy play and penalty minutes, stemming from the playoff series from last season, when the division rivalry evolved after Prowlers defenseman Ben Brockway planted his stick as if it were a flag on Danbury's logo at center ice.

No. 3 Topeka Scarecrows 12-8-0-4 (44)

The Hat Tricks and Topeka will not meet during the 2025-26 regular season, but the Scarecrows are in the Empire Division playoff mix. They sit third in the division with 44 points, eight behind Port Huron. If the playoffs began today, the two teams would meet in the first round.

The Scarecrows are 6-4-0-0 in their last 10 games and entering play on a three-game winning streak. Upcoming division matchups include games against the Indiana Sentinels on Jan. 30 and 31, the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Feb. 6 and 7 and the Prowlers on Feb. 19, 20 and 21.

No. 4 Blue Ridge Bobcats 10-15-1-1 (33)

The Bobcats hold the final playoff spot in the Empire Division as the fourth seed. Blue Ridge has faced the Hat Tricks just twice during the 2025-26 season, a weekend series on Dec. 5 and 6, which Danbury swept 2-0.

On Dec. 5, the Hat Tricks won 6-3. Legkov tallied a goal and two assists in the win, and Ruiz and forward Vadim Frolov scored on the power play. Between the pipes, Resar had 43 saves on 46 shots.

To complete the weekend sweep, Danbury closed the Bobcats out 4-2 on Dec. 6. Legkov and Resar earned stars of the game for the second consecutive night after a two-point performance and a 36-save effort, respectively.

No. 6 Watertown Wolves 9-15-2-1 (30)

The season series between the Hat Tricks and Wolves has featured a mix of close-scoring games and multi-goal blowouts. Through seven meetings, Danbury holds a 4-3 lead in the back-and-forth series.

In the most recent matchup on Nov. 29, the Hat Tricks defeated Watertown 7-3. Tied 3-3 entering the third period, Danbury scored four unanswered goals to pull away. Legkov and Robinson once again led the offense, recording three and four points, respectively.

During the momentum-shifting series, neither team has won consecutive games against the other since the first four meetings, when the Hat Tricks swept the Wolves on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 before the Wolves answered with wins on Nov. 7 and 8.

No. 7 Indiana Sentinels 6-17-4-0 (21)

Indiana has struggled in its first season in the FPHL, entering the second half of the season second-to-last in the league with 21 points, six ahead of the Continental Division's Biloxi Breakers, who sit last with 15.

After starting the season 0-4-0-0, Danbury got its first win of the season against the Sentinels on Oct. 25, beating them 6-3. Several Hat Tricks scored their first goals of the season, including Robinson and forward Joshua Tomasi, along with then-Danbury forwards Jake Raleigh, Drew Welsch and Legkov, all of whom have since been traded.

In the Hat Tricks' offensive explosion, then-Indiana goalie Anton Borodkin earned the third star of the game with 48 saves despite the losing effort.

On Oct. 26, Danbury would pile on more, earning a 9-1 victory, its most decisive of the season so far. Legkov earned his first career hat trick and added two assists for a five-point night. Ruiz added three points of his own, with back-to-back assists in the opening period.

While the division opponents breakdown tells part of the story, where the Hat Tricks play has also shaped the results at the season's midpoint. They've played 14 games at home and on the road, and the results have been consistent.

At home, Danbury falls short of the .500 mark, but picked up points in seven of 14 games (5-7-1-1) and earned a win in overtime for a total of 18 points. On the road, the results have a slight dropoff; the Hat Tricks have just four wins and 14 total points earned (4-8-2-0).

Going below .500 both at home and on the road is not where Danbury wants to be. The Hat Tricks have flirted with a playoff spot, moving in and out of the Empire Division's fourth seed for much of the first half of the season.

There have been no shortcomings in front-office moves or trades, and a clear plan appears to be in place - one likely shaped at least in part by Bierchen. In a first season marked by heavy roster movement, it's difficult to be overly critical, and there's little reason to sound any alarms.

Still, there may be some cause for concern as the team, now more closely aligned with Bierchen's vision, continues to struggle. Of the opening night roster from Oct. 10, only seven players dressed for Danbury's most recent game against Pee Dee on Jan. 3.

That means more than half of the lineup has turned over since the start of the season. The number has since grown, as the Hat Tricks dealt leading scorer Legkov to the IceCats on Jan. 6 in exchange for forward Eli Rivers, goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez and financial considerations.

Despite the inconsistencies, Danbury has put together stretches of solid hockey this season. The Hat Tricks' longest winning streak is four games - a mark they have reached twice.

The significance of the first win streak stems from Danbury's early offensive struggles in the 0-4-0-0 start. Heading into the Oct. 25 matchup with the Sentinels, the Hat Tricks had only scored four goals over four games.

Danbury responded with four straight wins from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1 against the Sentinels and Wolves, finding its offense over the two-week stretch. The Hat Tricks averaged more than seven goals per game, winning by scores of 6-3, 9-1, 7-1 and 8-5.

The second four-game winning streak ran from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6. On the first weekend, the Hat Tricks beat the out-of-division opponent Twin City Thunderbirds 4-3, followed by a decisive 7-3 win over Watertown.

After sweeping Blue Ridge the following weekend with 6-3 and 4-2 wins, the Hat Tricks' streak ended on Dec. 12 in a hard-fought 3-2 shootout loss to league-leading Binghamton. The game showed that Danbury's hot play could carry over against the FPHL's top-tier teams.

But it didn't last as the Hat Tricks looked tired the rest of the series, falling in three-straight games to Binghamton 8-3, 4-2 and 11-3.

Danbury's 9-15-3-1 record reflects both the inconsistencies and flashes of competitiveness the Hat Tricks have shown under Bierchen. The team has played well in stretches - particularly in the two four-game winning streaks - but also has dropped games against opponents lower in the standings.

For the second half of the season, Danbury needs to pick up points against lower-seeded opponents such as the Bobcats, Wolves and Sentinels, all of whom are on the upcoming schedule.

The Black Bears have a firm grasp of the Empire Division's first seed, and Port Huron would need a historic collapse to drop below the third seed at this point. For the Hat Tricks, stealing games against these top two teams would be key in making up some ground in the division.

Leading the way

After the Legkov deal, Ruiz sits atop Danbury's scoring chart with 24 points, totaling 13 goals and 11 assists in 23 games this season. Leading the Hat Tricks is familiar territory to Ruiz, who leads Danbury all-time in every major statistic, including goals (176), assists (153) and points (329).

The Hat Tricks captain is also sitting one goal shy of his 200th career marker, a milestone that would place him in the FPHL's exclusive 200 Club - a group limited to just four other players: Tyler Gjurich (302), Ahmed Mahfouz (295), Dalton Jay (241) and Justin Brausen (214).

Ruiz has put those numbers into action this season with some productive outings in key moments for Danbury. On Oct. 26 against Indiana, the 31-year-old recorded a goal and two assists for a three-point night in a pivotal weekend for the Hat Tricks.

The Williamstown, New Jersey native also delivered a strong showing Dec. 19 against Binghamton, helping spark a comeback effort for Danbury. With the Hat Tricks trailing 3-0, Ruiz scored twice on breakaways against one of the league's top goaltenders in Dominik Tmej.

The first came after a veteran read at the defensive blue line, where he intercepted a pass and went in alone, cutting the deficit to two, and the second made it a one-goal game midway through the second period.

With 23 points on eight goals and 15 assists through 26 games, Robinson ranks second on the Hat Tricks' roster in scoring. The fifth-year forward has served as Danbury's primary playmaker this season, leading the team in assists.

His 0.9 points-per-game average is a slight uptick from last season (0.8), when the Mississauga, Ontario native recorded 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in 40 games during his first year with the Hat Tricks.

On Nov. 29, against the Wolves, Robinson had a season-high four points after scoring a goal and adding three assists to Danbury's decisive 7-3 victory. He matched that output in the Hat Tricks' final game before the midpoint, assisting on four goals on Jan. 3 in Danbury's 5-3 win over Pee Dee.

Bellefeuille ranks third on the Hat Tricks with 17 points, coming on seven goals and 10 assists over 28 games. The second-year forward is matching his 0.6 points-per-game average from his rookie season last year, when he totaled 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points in 33 games with Blue Ridge.

In net, after Resar's departure, rookie goalie Kyle Penton has become the No. 1 goalie for the Hat Tricks. The former University of Southern Maine goalie has a 2-5-0-0 record on the season, averages 3.81 goals-against and has a .898 save percentage.

Penton has started Danbury's last three games against the IceCats, posting a 1-2 record in that stretch. He made 40 saves on 36 and 37 shots on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, respectively, before turning in a 30-save performance in his most recent outing to help the Hat Tricks secure the win.

What's working - and what isn't

Danbury's penalty kill has been a bright spot this season. Its .814 success rate ranks sixth in the league, just behind the Columbus River Dragons (.817) and the IceCats (.818). Successfully killing opponents' power plays has helped the team stay competitive, even as the team continues to work on limiting stick infractions, an area of struggle this season.

What hasn't worked for the Hat Tricks is their heavy reliance on the rush to generate offense. Aside from Legkov, whose speed and scoring ability allowed him to find the net from almost any angle, the team has struggled to sustain pressure in the offensive zone.

Because of Danbury's rush-heavy approach, opponents have been able to suffocate the Hat Tricks in the neutral zone, limiting their ability to generate scoring chances with control of the zone.

Those struggles have crept into the power play, where Danbury has had difficulty setting up in the offensive zone as well. The same rush-dependent style that hampers even-strength play has limited the Hat Tricks' effectiveness with the man advantage, leaving the team ranked 11th in the league with a 14% success rate.

What's ahead

As Danbury enters the second half of the season, the Hat Tricks remain in the playoff hunt. Upcoming matchups on their schedule against lower-seeded Empire Division opponents, such as the Bobcats, just one point ahead, as well as the Wolves and Sentinels, are opportunities to pick up points and climb the standings.

Stealing wins against the top teams in Binghamton and Port Huron would be crucial for making up ground in the division. With more than half of the current roster new since opening night, Danbury will need its players to begin to gel under Bierchen's system.

Ruiz and Robinson will need to continue carrying the offense, while the addition of Gonzalez in net could help stabilize the team's defensive play. But the Hat Tricks must stick to their strengths, and sustaining their success on the penalty kill will be crucial.

If Danbury can improve discipline and generate more controlled offense, the second half of the 2025-26 season could mark the start of a turnaround for the Hat Tricks under Bierchen's leadership.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.