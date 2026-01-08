Thunderbirds Acquire Defenseman Egor Ramanau

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have acquired defenseman Egor Ramanau through a multiple-team transaction involving both the Biloxi Breakers and the Indiana Sentinels. As a result of the transaction, the Thunderbirds have sent both defenseman/forward Don Carter Jr. and defenseman Connor Mullins to the Biloxi Breakers.

Egor Ramanau, 22, Defenseman, of Minsk, Belarus, skated in twenty games this season for the Blue Ridge Bobcats. He scored one goal and notched four assists for five total points. He made his FPHL debut with the Bobcats last season. Ramanau netted four goals and recorded ten assists for fourteen total points in forty-three games played last year. He has skated in sixty-three career FPHL games. Ramanau has scored five goals and recorded fourteen assists for nineteen total points. Prior to making his professional hockey debut with the Bobcats last season, Ramanau played for the WB/Scranton Knights (NCDC, Scranton, Pennsylvania), Jersey Hitmen (NCDC, Wayne, New Jersey), New Hampshire Mountain Kings (NAHL, Hooksett, New Hampshire), Boston Advantage (USPHL, Boston, Massachusetts), Wichita Falls Warriors (NAHL, Wichita Falls, Texas), and Esmark Stars (AAA, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania). He is 6'1", 174lbs., and is a lefthanded shot.

Don Carter Jr., 30, Defenseman, of Antioch, California, skated in twenty-five games with the Thunderbirds this season. He scored three goals and notched seven assists for ten total points. Carter has appeared in one hundred and forty-three career FPHL games with the Twin City Thunderbirds, Biloxi Breakers, Baton Rouge Zydeco, Watertown Wolves, and Elmira Mammoth (defunct). Prior to his time in professional hockey, Carter played collegiate hockey for Hamline University (NCAA DIII, St. Paul, Minnesota). He also previously played for the Bradford Bulls (GMHL, Bradford, Ontario). Carter is 6'0", 201 lbs., is a lefthanded shot.

Connor Mullins, 27, Defenseman, of Toronto, Ontario, skated in six games this season with the Thunderbirds. He appeared in eighteen games earlier this season with the Indiana Sentinels. Mullins scored four goals and recorded two assists for six total points. He previously played for the Danbury Hat Tricks, Dashers Hockey (defunct), and Biloxi Breakers (FPHL). Mullins has skated in sixty-two career FPHL games. He has scored five goals and recorded seven assists for twelve total points. Prior to his time in professional hockey, Mullins played collegiately for McKendree University (ACHA, O'Fallon, Illinois). He also previously skated for the Valencia Flyers (WSHL, Valencia, California), Connecticut Jr. Rangers (USPHL, Stamford, Connecticut), Timmins Rock (NOJHL, Timmins Rock, Ontario), Long Beach Bombers (WSHL, Lakewood, California), and El Paso Rhinos (WSHL, El Paso, Texas). Mullins is 6'0", 216 lbs., and is a lefthanded shot.

