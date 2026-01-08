Where to Meet the Drivers on NASCAR Night

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters have officially released the in-arena driver locations for NASCAR Night presented by Wild Willies, set for Saturday, January 10 at Akins Ford Arena.

Due to a few unavoidable schedule conflicts, the lineup has been updated; but fans can rest easy. The revised roster is packed with familiar, fan-favorite faces that you won't want to miss. Each driver will be stationed at a designated concourse section during the public autograph window and will also be recognized during player lineup prior to puck drop.

NASCAR Night Tickets

Driver Locations

Kyle Busch - Section 115

Clayton Green - Section 113

Daniel Suárez - Section 106

John Nemechek - Section 114

Josh Reaume - Section 112

Ross Chastain - Section 110

Carson Sherman - Section 103

Dean Thompson - Section 101

Carson Hocevar - Section 100

Autograph & Entry Timeline

Public autograph sessions will run from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM, immediately before game time. Entry into the arena will be staggered as follows from the different ticket packages:

4:15 PM - Meet & Greet Package

5:00 PM - Fast Pass Holders

5:45 PM - Season Ticket Holders

6:00 PM - General Doors Open

Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early. The autograph window lasts only one hour, and demand is expected to be high.

Autograph Session Guidelines

To keep lines moving and ensure a great experience for everyone:

One (1) item per fan may be signed by each driver

No photos during the public autograph session

Photography is permitted during the private Meet & Greet experience

Ticket Availability Update

Demand for NASCAR Night presented by Wild Willies has reached an all-time high, and only a limited number of tickets remain. The lower bowl is officially at capacity, prompting the opening of upper-level standing room and high-top table seating to accommodate the overwhelming response.

If you have not already secured your tickets, now is the time to do so. With a projected sellout crowd, limited seating options, and one of the most star-studded nights in Athens Rock Lobsters history, availability is extremely tight and expected to sell out prior to game day.

Fans are encouraged to purchase immediately and arrive early to ensure they don't miss a moment of this unforgettable NASCAR-meets-hockey experience at Akins Ford Arena.







