Indiana Looks to Rest and Reload During Break: Sents' Fan Favorite Set for Return to Action

Published on January 8, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Indiana Sentinels News Release







The Indiana Sentinels are enjoying a much needed week off from the regular season. The team will not play again until their 2-game series VS the Columbus (GA) River Dragons coming up on the 16th & 17th of January. The Sents' Train continues to roll down the proverbial track with much success coming through the later half of the first 27 games of the season. With a record of (5 - 4 - 3) over the squad's last 12 games That's a far cry from Indiana's rocky (0 - 11 - 1) start to the season. Their first win coming back on the 14th of November VS Port Huron in a 9 - 3 blowout victory. The Sentinels currently sit in 7th place in the Empire Division (12th in Overall League Standings) with 21 points in the standings and a (6 - 17 - 4) record to boot.

To go along with this midseason success, the Sentinels' own #19 Denver Craig was able to capture and take home the FPHL's Rookie of the Month Award for the Month of December. Craig is currently leading the team in points this season alongside fellow rookie, #42 Ethan Esposito with 19. These two have been a driving force for the Sentinels offense, putting the puck in the net as well as finding their open teammates is what their game is all about. Returning to the line-up next weekend is even more firepower for the Sentinels as #83 Bohdan Zinchenko will be back in action on the ice. His 9 goals in 14 games will be a nice addition to an offense that currently averages 3 goals per contest. There is still no set return timeline for #9 Sharpshooter, Ryan Glazer. He has been in and out of the lineup for the Sents' dealing with a plethora of minor ailments. Glazer has 14 goals on the season for Indiana and looks to add more once he returns.

Still out for the Sentinels during the break is #5 Maximus Marek-Tortorella who is still battling injuries suffered during the team's 2-game home stint VS the Blue Ridge Bobcats back on December 27th. It appears Tortorella will be out for at least another two games while he recovers and will miss the upcoming series VS the River Dragons. The Sents' found a lot of success in the month of December and with the apex of the season sitting just behind them and a playoff hunt on the horizon; they find themselves looking at the clock, realizing the time to capitalize. This is the time to truly rest up, heal the body, ease the mind, and lock in for the second half of the year. There are 25 games left in the FPHL regular season for your Indiana Sentinels - Make sure you go out and show your support next weekend at the Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena, Friday January 16th & 17th as your Indiana Sentinels do battle with the Columbus (GA) River Dragons. Both games begin at 7:35pm Eastern - OR - Stream the action LIVE on the Indiana Sentinels YouTube page.

Tickets available NOW! https://www.sitickets.com/group/hockey-1/indiana-sentinels-hockey







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.