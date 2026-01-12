River Dragons Heading to Sentinels Lair: Struggling Teams Set for January Clash

Published on January 12, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Indiana Sentinels News Release







The Indiana Sentinels are gearing up for their second half of the season after taking the next few days to rest and get healthy before the team's 2-game clash with the River Dragons of Columbus (GA) on January 16th & 17th. Indiana is wanting to come out of the week off strong in order to snap the 4 game losing skid they find themselves on. Coming off of 3 straight loses to the Port Huron Prowlers, granted 2 of those came in overtime, the Sents' are trying to recapture some of that December magic. The Sentinels secured 5 of the team's 6 total wins on the year in the month of December; as well as Rookie Forward, #19 Denver Craig taking home the FPHL's Rookie of the Month Award scoring 15 points in 9 games throughout the month with Indiana. Craig and company look to shake off the last few games and get the Sents' wagon back on the proverbial track with plenty of goals on the stat sheet and points in the win column.

Losers of 6 games in a row, the River Dragons seem to be struggling to start off the year on the right foot themselves. Granted, the Dragons took 2 of those games into overtime but still came up short. Perhaps the fire-breathing, cave-dwellers see the Sents' in their sight as easy prey; but Indiana's sword is swift and sharp. This match up will certainly be a test of will being that the only way these two opponents could square off again is in a bout for the Commissioner's Cup Final. These odds are also very unlikely so both teams want to make sure they grab a minimum of 1 game each: Stop the bleeding for the Dragons and stay in the hunt for the Sentinels. The beasts are hungry and on the prowl; will Indiana have what it takes to slay the Dragon(s) and return home as the Hero of this story? Come join us at the Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena Friday, January 16th & Saturday, January 17th @7:30PM to find out! - OR - catch all of the action LIVE on the Indiana Sentinels YouTube page!

Tickets available NOW!  ' https://www.sitickets.com/group/hockey-1/indiana-sentinels-hockey







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2026

River Dragons Heading to Sentinels Lair: Struggling Teams Set for January Clash - Indiana Sentinels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.