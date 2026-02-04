Sents' Sweep 'Crows: Indiana Keeps FPHL Playoff Hopes Alive with 6-Point Weekend

Published on February 4, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Indiana Sentinels News Release







The Indiana Sentinels are getting things back on track to wrap up the month of January. Indiana has their swagger back with a weekend sweep of the Topeka Scarecrows, securing the club six points in the FPHL Empire Division Standings. This is the first & now second time the Sentinels have beaten Topeka in their inaugural season; having battled with the 'Crows four times before the start of last Friday's game going (0 - 3 - 1) respectively in those contests. The Sents' also added to their win column bringing the squad's total to eight on the season. Sentinels Head Coach Everett Thompson spoke briefly & swiftly with media after Friday's contest simply stating "This one feels good". With the Sentinels currently sitting fifteen points behind the Danbury Hat Tricks and with four of the team's next six games coming against them; Indiana may be getting hot at just the right time.

Friday night's showcase was one stolen by the man between the pipes, #37 Sentinels Goaltender, Chris Curr. Curr would have multiple outstanding saves on the night including a handful of attempts that required him to leave the crease in order to prevent the potential score. Chris would hold strong as he faced thirty-two shots on goal while only allowing two to pass. He secured a Sentinels' career high of .938 (93.8%) save percentage and his third win of the season. Curr was mobbed by his teammates after the game and awarded the Second Star of the Game. You may be asking yourself "Wait, Second Star of the Game?" and you would be correct. That honor went to the man who put the Sents' ahead in the second period and they never looked back. #26 Noah Hippolyte-Smite. With 9:44 remaining in the second, Smith would deliver a score that would put Indiana ahead. They never lost the lead the remainder of the game. 4 - 2 was your final. Advantage: Sentinels.

Saturday's Game would see more of the same from Friday Night although the Sentinels lead seemed to grow a bit too rapidly for Topeka Head Coach Robbie Nichols. After #83 Bohdan Zinchenko scored off a pass from #27 Ashton Collazo to make it a 3 - 1 contest in favor of Indiana the 'Crows came out of the first intermission with a new yet familiar face in net to start the second period: Bryn Sommerfeldt. Sommerfeldt was actually drafted by the Indiana Sentinels back in May of 2025 during the FPHL's expansion draft. Bryn, who played his college hockey for the Michigan State Spartans, also played for the Motor City Rockers of the FPHL last season before finding his way to the Sentinels. Bryn was released by the Sentinels back in October after appearing in only one game for the squad. Bryn would have a valiant effort but would end up falling short along with the rest of the Scarecrows as the Sentinels #42 Ethan Esposito put home a Power Play Goal to go up 4 - 2 in the third and final frame. Topeka would score a goal after pulling the goaltender but #77 Vlad Pavlov would add an empty netter for good measure to make the final score 5 - 3 in favor of Indiana. Ten different Sentinels players would score a point in each of the team's two games this weekend; the most since the squad's 9 - 3 beatdown of Port Huron back in November of last year.

Indiana's next opponent might be their biggest challenge since playing them the last time they met: The back-to-back defending champion Binghamton Black Bears. Now this isn't the same well-oiled machine the Sents' ran into back in November, no this is a Black Bears team that has seen its' fair share of call-ups to higher leagues as well as a bit of the injury bug as of late. The Black Bears are also currently on a three-game losing streak. If you couple this along with the Indiana becoming hot at just the right time who's to say anything is possible if you believe. The Sentinels will battle the Black Bears this coming Friday night, February 6th at Vision Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, NY. Puck drop is @7:00 Eastern time - OR - be sure to catch ALL of the action LIVE on the Sentinels Hockey Network (YouTube).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.